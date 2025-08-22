Trump and his team - who paved over the Rose Garden - have new pitch for DC residents under takeover: Fresh grass!

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s team, which notoriously paved over Rose Garden in the White House, is making a new pitch to Washington, D.C., residents about his takeover of the nation’s capital: fresh grass.

When Trump visited troops stationed in Washington, D.C. after his administration took over the city’s police, he bragged about his knowledge of grass.

“ I have a lot of golf courses all over the place,” Trump said. “I’m very good at grass, because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being, I think, anywhere in the world.”

The president proceeded to say that Washington, D.C. will be as green as Augusta, Georgia, the home of the Masters Tournament.

“We are going to be re-grassing your parks, all brand new sprinkler systems, the best that you can buy. Just like Augusta. It will look like Augusta. It will look, more importantly, like Trump National Golf Club. That’s even better.”

And he is not the only member of his team who has promoted the idea of fresh grass coming to the Nation’s Capital that is currently under a takeover by the White House to reduce crime in the city.

President Donald Trump boasted he knows 'more about grass than any human being' during a photo op with National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., as he talked about beautifying the nation’s capital city ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has returned to Fox News after a hiatus following the fallout over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstien investigation, went on Sean Hannity’s show touting new grass.

“The president is so excited about fixing up D.C. All new grass, sprinkler systems, our monuments, getting rid of the graffiti,” she said. “And that’s what people are loving. You only hear from the minority who are out there screaming and yelling that they don’t want this. But the people of D.C. are actually thanking our officers, all of our federal, state, and local officers when they are out there all night long fighting to keep America safe.”

Many Washingtonians have registered their dissatisfaction with the takeover and the deployment of the National Guard into the city. Progressive polling firm Data for Progress found that 51 percent of voters oppose Trump’s deployment of the military in Washington, DC.

Another poll from The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Government found that 24 percent of Washingtonians named it the biggest problem facing the city today and 79 percent of Washingtonians opposed the takeover. A whopping 65 percent said that the takeover would not reduce crime in the city. Only 14 percent said that a takeover would reduce violent crime in the city.

The promise of new grass comes after the Trump administration paved over the lawn at the Rose Garden at the White House, which received a round of criticism. Trump touted the Rose Garden’s new patio earlier this week, and earlier this month and said the new patio was for the press.

“When we had a press conference, you’d sink into the mud. It was grass and it was very wet, always wet and damp and wet and if it rained it would take three, four, five days to dry out and we couldn’t use it really for the intended purpose,” he said.