Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Trump blares ‘Whiter Shade of Pale’ and shows off umbrella flown from Mar-a-Lago in bonkers tour of White House Rose Garden

Other songs that made the president’s playlist included Pavarotti's ‘Nessun dorma’ and Elvis Presley's ‘You Are So Beautiful’

Kelly Rissman
in New York
Wednesday 20 August 2025 17:01 BST
Comments
White House press gets a tour of the Rose Garden's new patio, which includes umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
White House press gets a tour of the Rose Garden's new patio, which includes umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (AP)

Donald J. Trump transformed into DJ Trump as he blasted music while reporters were treated to an unusual tour of the White House’s new patio, according to pool reports.

The president took control of the aux cord and pumped his fist while he was testing the new speakers in the Rose Garden — where a new patio was just put in — for "what will be the best event in the history of the White House," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, according to a pool report. The next party is "hopefully soon."

Procol Harum’s "Whiter Shade of Pale" blared at one point, fitting background music for Trump’s second term that has included attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion and an anti-immigration push.

Other songs that made the president’s playlist included Pavarotti's "Nessun dorma” as well as Elvis Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight" and "You Are So Beautiful,” according to the report.

Videos captured by journalists and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino capture an unrecognizable Rose Garden. Its notable green grass has been replaced by concrete covered by white tables and chairs underneath white and yellow striped umbrellas.

White House press gets a tour of the Rose Garden's new patio, which includes umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
White House press gets a tour of the Rose Garden's new patio, which includes umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (Dan Scavino)

Meanwhile, Leavitt bragged about the new additions: "They are literally the umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago.”

The president suggested that the first White House party on the new patio would be for the press, Leavitt said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in