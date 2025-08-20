Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald J. Trump transformed into DJ Trump as he blasted music while reporters were treated to an unusual tour of the White House’s new patio, according to pool reports.

The president took control of the aux cord and pumped his fist while he was testing the new speakers in the Rose Garden — where a new patio was just put in — for "what will be the best event in the history of the White House," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, according to a pool report. The next party is "hopefully soon."

Procol Harum’s "Whiter Shade of Pale" blared at one point, fitting background music for Trump’s second term that has included attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion and an anti-immigration push.

Other songs that made the president’s playlist included Pavarotti's "Nessun dorma” as well as Elvis Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight" and "You Are So Beautiful,” according to the report.

Videos captured by journalists and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino capture an unrecognizable Rose Garden. Its notable green grass has been replaced by concrete covered by white tables and chairs underneath white and yellow striped umbrellas.

open image in gallery White House press gets a tour of the Rose Garden's new patio, which includes umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ( Dan Scavino )

Meanwhile, Leavitt bragged about the new additions: "They are literally the umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago.”

The president suggested that the first White House party on the new patio would be for the press, Leavitt said.