Trump blares ‘Whiter Shade of Pale’ and shows off umbrella flown from Mar-a-Lago in bonkers tour of White House Rose Garden
Other songs that made the president’s playlist included Pavarotti's ‘Nessun dorma’ and Elvis Presley's ‘You Are So Beautiful’
Donald J. Trump transformed into DJ Trump as he blasted music while reporters were treated to an unusual tour of the White House’s new patio, according to pool reports.
The president took control of the aux cord and pumped his fist while he was testing the new speakers in the Rose Garden — where a new patio was just put in — for "what will be the best event in the history of the White House," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, according to a pool report. The next party is "hopefully soon."
Procol Harum’s "Whiter Shade of Pale" blared at one point, fitting background music for Trump’s second term that has included attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion and an anti-immigration push.
Other songs that made the president’s playlist included Pavarotti's "Nessun dorma” as well as Elvis Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight" and "You Are So Beautiful,” according to the report.
Videos captured by journalists and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino capture an unrecognizable Rose Garden. Its notable green grass has been replaced by concrete covered by white tables and chairs underneath white and yellow striped umbrellas.
Meanwhile, Leavitt bragged about the new additions: "They are literally the umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago.”
The president suggested that the first White House party on the new patio would be for the press, Leavitt said.
