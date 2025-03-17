Trump has completely transformed the Oval Office – with gold ‘everywhere’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s first eight weeks back in the White House have been a whirlwind but the president has still found time for one of his passions: interior decoration.

Not content with firing out executive orders, raising and lowering tariffs and unnerving the stock markets and America’s allies alike, the president has been busy redesigning the Oval Office, ensuring its furnishings, fixtures and ornaments are more in-keeping with his personal taste.

And for Trump, that means gold. And plenty of it.

open image in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump surrounded by gold ornaments as he meets with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office of the White House ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery Trump and billionaire special adviser Elon Musk give a press conference with Oval Office’s gold drapes as a backdrop ( AFP/Getty )

As CNN has noted: “There is gold everywhere: new gold vermeil figurines on the mantle and medallions on the fireplace, gold eagles on the side tables, gilded Rococo mirrors on the doors, and, nestled in the pediments above the doorways, diminutive gold cherubs shipped in from Mar-a-Lago.”

“Even the remote control for the television down the hall is wrapped in gilt,” it adds.

The motif continues throughout the room, with Trump seemingly unable to pass a simple side table without pointing a finger at it like King Midas and ordering it lined with gilded eagles.

There are gold-framed medallions decorating the fireplace and even a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy, a nod to the U.S. co-hosting the tournament next summer.

open image in gallery Trump and FIFA chief executive unveil the new golden Club World Cup shield in the Oval Office ( Getty )

open image in gallery Trump and White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett overlooked by George Washington in a gold frame ( Reuters )

What some might be tempted to call clutter is also a recurrent theme, with most shelves and surfaces now crowded with statues, framed photographs, memorabilia and knick-knacks.

Trump has also tripled the number of pictures of his predecessors on the walls, adding portraits of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan, amongst others.

He has further reinstated his signature Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk and a bust of Sir Winston Churchill from his first term, which is visible in a video posted to X by his assistant Dan Scavino, who routinely documents his boss’s changes on social media.

open image in gallery Donald Trump delivers a press conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, on May 31 2024 ( Getty )

Once a solemn setting from which a commander-in-chief might consider the problems of the world, the Oval now looks much more like Trump’s glitzy Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, or Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, home to the famous golden escalator he descended with his wife Melania in June 2015 to announce his first run for the presidency.

Trump has not finished rethinking the White House and reportedly has plans to revamp the Rose Garden with a patio-style seating area akin to a similar space at Mar-a-Lago.

He has also talked about building a new ballroom on the property’s South Lawn inspired by the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles.

open image in gallery Trump has tripled the number of portraits adorning the walls of the Oval Office since returning to the presidency ( Carl Court/PA )

Speaking to The Spectator last month, Trump said of that project: “It keeps my real estate juices flowing. But it’ll be beautiful.

“They’ve always wanted a ballroom, you know, they only have the East Room, which is really very small.”

All of which stands in stark contrast to how the office looked when Joe Biden was in residence and just six portraits adorned the walls.

During Barack Obama’s tenure, there were even fewer former presidents staring down – just one each of Washington and Lincoln, in fact – with the rest of the space given over to more modern works by American painters like Edward Hopper on loan from the Whitney Museum.