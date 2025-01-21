Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump moved quickly after returning to the White House to reinstate a bust of Britain’s Second World War Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in the Oval Office, a move he also made in 2017.

Trump was sworn in as America’s 47th president on Monday at a lavish ceremony in the US Capitol rotunda and immediately set to work issuing a deluge of executive orders, covering everything from immigration to the climate.

But the former luxury hotelier also found time to revamp the interior decor of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and promptly ordered the return of the sculpture, designed by the celebrated British-American artist Sir Jacob Epstein and originally gifted to his Republican predecessor George W Bush by the British government in 2001.

Democrat Barack Obama subsequently caused a minor diplomatic rift by shifting the bust to a table outside the White House’s Treaty Room when he took office in 2008, giving its spot to one of the Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr instead.

His doing so prompting criticism from then-London mayor Boris Johnson, the future PM and Churchill biographer, who suggested Obama had been motivated by an “ancestral dislike of the British Empire”.

Trump reinstated it when he succeeded Obama, making a point of posing in front of it with then-UK prime minister Theresa May during her January 2017 visit to the White House a week after his first inauguration.

When Trump was ousted four years ago, Joe Biden moved it out again to make way for busts of activist icons Rosa Parks and Cesar Chavez.

Sir Winston is now once more perched on a side table on the right hand side of the Oval Office’s fireplace.

open image in gallery George W Bush was the original recipient of the Churchill bust and posed with it in the Oval Office in July 16 2001 ( Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty )

The president has often been flatteringly compared to Churchill by his more fawning admirers, notably American Spectator magazine and British TV personality Piers Morgan, who once gifted him a replica of Sir Winston’s trademark Homburg hat as an interview stunt.

Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly also advise him to bone up on Churchill last year to win over the American public, advice he ultimately turned out not to need.

Trump has also not been shy about drawing the parallel himself, telling a campaign rally in Michigan in September 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, for instance: “As the British government advised the British people in the face of World War II, ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’. That’s what I did.

“When [Adolf] Hitler was bombing, I don’t know if you know this, when Hitler was bombing London, Churchill, great leader, would oftentimes go to a roof in London and speak.

“And he always spoke with calmness. He said we have to show calmness. No, we did it the right way and we’ve done a job like nobody.”

His move to bring back the sculpture that was actually predicted earlier this week by Trump ally and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who told The Daily Express: “Is Donald Trump going to return the Winston Churchill bust to the Oval Office?

“Good Lord, yes. On day one? Of course he is. Don’t be ridiculous. And that says it all.

“This is the most pro-British president since [Dwight] Eisenhower. We’ve got somebody who is very, very much his mother’s son.

“His mum may have left the Western Isles when she was young but she kept that affiliation. Trump as a teenager came to Scotland a lot and spent a lot of time there.”

Trump is certainly proud of his connections to Britain through his mother Mary Anne MacLeod’s Scottish roots and owns the 18-hole Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, as well as the Trump MacLeod House and Lodge.