Donald Trump Jr posts meme showing his father throwing sex toy onto WNBA court

Donald Trump Jr has taken to Instagram to post a meme of his father, President Donald Trump, throwing a green dildo from the White House roof.

“Posted without further comment,” the president’s eldest son wrote in the caption accompanying the photoshopped image, which brings together Trump’s unexpected appearance on the roof overlooking his new patio makeover of the Rose Garden on Tuesday with six female basketball players shooting hoops.

Don Jr’s meme appeared to be referencing an incident last week when a sex toy was flung onto the court in the middle of a WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr posts a meme of his father throwing a green dildo from the White House roof onto a WNBA court on Thursday August 7 2025 ( Donald Trump Jr/Instagram )

The prank led the WNBA to condemn it as dangerous and misogynistic and to threaten anyone involved with stadium bans and even potentially arrest.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham pleaded with fans not to bombard her fellow players with dildos, only to suffer a near-miss when one was tossed at her earlier this week.

While Don Jr’s post had accumulated almost 107,000 likes at the time of writing, it has also met with criticism and condemnation.

“So funny! Now RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES,” its top comment read, according to Mediaite.

“Remember these are the same people who bash trans people because they care about ‘women’s sports’. Er, ok,” wrote former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan when the meme was recirculated on X.

“I wonder if he’d be ok with guys throwing dildos at his daughter while she was playing basketball,” another user wrote on X.

One person who loved it was Brian Glenn, White House reporter for Real America’s Voice and boyfriend of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who responded: “Greatest IG account. Ever.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr is known for posting tongue-in-cheek memes to troll his father’s political enemies ( Getty )

Don Jr has a long track-record of posting memes, often to troll his father’s political enemies or comment on contemporary culture war issues.

Late last month, he posted an AI image of his father in tight denim to satirize the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans furore, commenting, in homage to Zoolander: “That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!”

He has previously drawn fire for posting a fake image of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing lingerie to send up her hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, D.C., in 2022 and raised eyebrows by joking about the FBI raiding his stepmother Melania Trump’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.

The same year, the self-described “general in the meme wars,” sparked even greater upset by posting a picture of a hammer and a pair of underwear with the comment: : “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

A reference to the shocking attack on the veteran Democrat’s husband by an intruder who broke into their San Francisco home, the post caused an uproar and, for once, Don Jr relented and took it down.