Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.

On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”

The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.

During the search, the authorities reportedly found an order pardoning Roger Stone and 11 boxes of classified documents. There was a box bound in “leather”, and information about the “president of France”.

There were also “miscellaneous secret documents”, and a binder of photos.

Many people, including Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and wife Melania, have been thought to be possible FBI informants in connection to the raid.

Trump Jr on the other hand was mocked on social media after he claimed that an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago is “ripping the country apart.”

(Donald Trump Jr/Instagram)

In a statement on Twitter, he said: “Biden’s out of control DOJ [Department of Justice] is ripping this country apart with how they’re openly targeting their political enemies.”

“This is what you see happen in 3rd World Banana Republics!!!”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Trump has denied reports that he had documents related to nuclear weapons at his home on Friday morning and accused the FBI of “planting information.”

He lashed out on his media platform Truth Social in response to a report from The Washington Post published Thursday evening. The report explained that when the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, they were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons.

Mr Trump compared the report to the investigation into Russia interfering with the 2016 presidential election and the special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax, two impeachments were a hoax, the Mueller investigation was a hoax, and much more,” he said. “Same sleazy people involved.”

Mr Trump asked why the FBI would not allow inspection of Mar-a-Lago with his lawyers present.

“Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them even close-said “ABSOLUTELY NOT,’” he said. “Planting information anyone?”

Follow our live blog of this investigation here.