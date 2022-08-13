Trump news – live: Ex-president denies storing nuclear weapons papers at Mar-a-Lago
Rolling coverage of the latest developments following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
Trump lawyer does not ‘believe’ that secret nuclear documents found at Mar-a-Lago
Ex-president Donald Trump has denied reports that he had documents related to nuclear weapons at his home on Friday morning and accused the FBI of “planting information.”
This response came after a Florida judge unsealed the FBI search warrant that allowed agents to enter Mr Trump’s Palm Beach home on Monday.
According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information — a level of classification above the top secret level which is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal.
Items were removed from the property that were there in violation of the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to remove information related to national defence “from its proper place of custody” as well as sections of US criminal law covering obstruction of justice and removing government records. Mr Trump has repeatedly suggested without basis that the FBI planted evidence during the search.
On Thursday, the Department of Justice filed a motion to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland stressing that the decision was not taken lightly – and confirming that he personally authorised the decision to seek the warrant in the first place.
Trump keeps trying to divert attention to Obama over ‘nuclear’ records scandal
As the FBI’s search warrant for Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence was unsealed by a Florida judge, the former president continued to propagate a conspiracy theory regarding his predecessor as a way of diverting attention.
Unfortunately for Mr Trump, his efforts on Friday were swiftly and publicly debunked by the National Archives, which rejected his baseless accusation.
Trump denies storing nuclear weapons papers at Mar-a-Lago
Former president Donald Trump denied reports that he had documents related to nuclear weapons at his home on Friday morning and accused the FBI of “planting information.”
Mr Trump lashed out on his media platform Truth Social in response to a report from The Washington Post published Thursday evening. The report explained that when the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, they were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons.
GOP escalates dark rhetoric and backs Trump after FBI search
Republicans in Congress who are relying on Donald Trump to excite voters in the fall elections are not only defending the former president against the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home but politically capitalising on it with grave and potentially dangerous rhetoric against the nation’s justice system.
Trump continues to fundraise off latest scandal with ‘nuclear codes'
Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee mocked reports that he may have illegally harboured classified documents at his home in an emailed pitch to raise more funds from the ex-president’s supporters.
In a fundraising appeal sent under Mr Trump’s name on Thursday, the ex-president said: “The nuke codes are 15-25-50-80” and asked if he could count on recipients to donate an amount ranging from $15 to $80.
Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to former president
One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office.
Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators were tipped off by someone deep in the ex-president’s inner circle.
Trump Organization and CFO’s tax fraud trial set for October
Capping an extraordinary week in Donald Trump’s post-presidency, a New York judge ordered Friday that his company and its longtime finance chief stand trial in the fall on tax fraud charges stemming from a long-running criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices.
Manhattan Judge Juan Manuel Merchan scheduled jury selection for Oct. 24 in the case, which involves allegations the Trump Organization gave CFO Allen Weisselberg more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including rent, car payments and school tuition.
Lawyers at a hearing Friday suggested the trial could last several months.
Trump and family watched FBI Mar-a-Lago search on security cameras from New York
Donald Trump attorney Christina Bobb said the former president and his family watched the FBI search in his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on security cameras from New York.
Ms Bobb said the president and his family “probably had a better view than I did because they had the CCTV they were able to watch. I was stuck in a parking lot.”
“They were actually able to see the whole thing... They actually have a better idea of what took place inside,” she said on Real America’s Voice.
All the times Donald Trump has leaked classified information
The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with “classified nuclear documents” is not the former president’s first alleged run-in over confidential information.
On Monday, FBI agents conducted a multi-hour search at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida private residence.
Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI was looking for during their search of Mr Trump’s mansion, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.
Lara Trump says Mar-a-Lago search ‘outrageous’ even if former president had nuclear secrets
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has expressed anger at the FBI raid on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence and said even if there were “classified nuclear documents”, the searches were still “outrageous”.
Speaking to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, Ms Trump – who is married to the former president’s second-born son Eric Trump – was responding to reports that the FBI searches on Monday at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida residence were in connection with classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.
Trump lawyer said Mar-a-Lago nuclear allegation is scaremongering, but admits she hadn’t discussed it with him
Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb strongly denied that there were secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting that she has not spoken directly to the former president about the issue.
Ms Bobb blasted attorney general Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI’s raid of Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt at scaremongering.
