Former president Donald Trump denied reports that he had documents related to nuclear weapons at his home on Friday morning and accused the FBI of “planting information.”

Mr Trump lashed out on his media platform Truth Social at a report from The Washington Postpublished Thursday evening that the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when it searched his home earlier this week.

Mr Trump compared the report to the investigation into Russia interfering with the 2016 presidential election and the special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax, two impeachments were a hoax, the Mueller investigation was a hoax, and much more,” he said. “Same sleazy people involved.”

Mr Trump asked why the FBI would not allow inspection of Mar-a-Lago with his lawyers present.

“Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them even close-said “ABSOLUTELY NOT,’” he said. “Planting information anyone?”

The former president said it was reminscent of the dossier compiled by Christopher Steele.

Mr Trump’s words come the day after Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he personally authorised the search on Mr Trump’s home. He also said the Justice Department asked the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to unseal the search warrant.

“Where possible it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken,” Mr Garland said on Thursday.

The FBI conducted a search of Mr Trump’s home in Palm Beach Florida on Monday, which Mr Trump immediately decried.

Previously a number of House Republicans expected to give a conference to the press on Friday morning. But amid the news, they reportedly canceled their press conference.