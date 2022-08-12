Trump denies storing nuclear weapons papers at Mar-a-Lago and accuses FBI of ‘planting information’
Former president says ‘Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax.’
Former president Donald Trump denied reports that he had documents related to nuclear weapons at his home on Friday morning and accused the FBI of “planting information.”
Mr Trump lashed out on his media platform Truth Social at a report from The Washington Postpublished Thursday evening that the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when it searched his home earlier this week.
Mr Trump compared the report to the investigation into Russia interfering with the 2016 presidential election and the special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller.
“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax, two impeachments were a hoax, the Mueller investigation was a hoax, and much more,” he said. “Same sleazy people involved.”
Mr Trump asked why the FBI would not allow inspection of Mar-a-Lago with his lawyers present.
“Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them even close-said “ABSOLUTELY NOT,’” he said. “Planting information anyone?”
The former president said it was reminscent of the dossier compiled by Christopher Steele.
Mr Trump’s words come the day after Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he personally authorised the search on Mr Trump’s home. He also said the Justice Department asked the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to unseal the search warrant.
“Where possible it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken,” Mr Garland said on Thursday.
The FBI conducted a search of Mr Trump’s home in Palm Beach Florida on Monday, which Mr Trump immediately decried.
Previously a number of House Republicans expected to give a conference to the press on Friday morning. But amid the news, they reportedly canceled their press conference.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies