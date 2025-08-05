Donald Trump took an unexpected walk across the White House roof on Tuesday (5 August), announcing that he was "taking a little walk" when asked why he was up there.

The US president emerged from a door connected to the State Dining Room and stepped onto the roof above the press briefing room and west colonnade, spending almost 20 minutes surveying the rooftop and grounds below, including the newly-paved Rose Garden.

In July, the White House announced that construction on a huge, new $200m ballroom would begin in September. It is the first structural change to the Executive Mansion itself since the addition of the Truman balcony in 1948.