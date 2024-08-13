Support truly

A break-in at a Donald Trump campaign office in Virginia is under investigation, according to police.

Authorities say the burglary took place on Sunday at the office in Ashburn, with surveillance video showing a man inside the building with a backpack on.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement.

“We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

Investigators say that the surveillance video showed a man in dark clothing and a black baseball cap wearing the backpack on his chest. It is unclear if any items were taken from the office.

The building is located in a suburban office park around 30 miles west of downtown Washington, DC. It is also the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

The reported burglary comes as the FBI announced it has launched an investigation into the alleged hacking of the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns and the release of sensitive documents.

Hackers targeted three Biden-Harris campaign staffers as well as Trump’s former adviser, Roger Stone, a source told NBC News.

Anyone who believes they know the suspect, witnessed the burglary, or has any other information is asked to contact Detective Franks at (571) 918-1869.