Harris vs Trump live: New poll shows Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in three crucial battleground states
Harris holds rally in the battleground state of Arizona as Trump to hold own event in Montana
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Vice President Kamala Harris told pro-Palestine protesters at a rally in Arizona that “now is the time” to get a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza.
“So let me say I have been clear. Now is the time to get a cease-fire deal and get the hostage deal done. Now is the time and the President and I are working around the clock every day to get that cease-fire deal done and bring the hostages home. So, I respect your voices,” she said on Friday night.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump attended a rally in Bozeman, Montana, after his plane was diverted to Billings because of a mechanical issue as he flew to the state.
During the Friday night event he falsely claimed Harris would not debate him, before admitting they would face off on ABC in September.
Harris has surged to a five-point lead over Donald Trump in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, putting her at 42 percent to the Republican’s 37 percent nationally with less than three months to go to November’s presidential election.
ICYMI: Trump’s plane diverted over mechanical issue
Former President Donald Trump’s plane was diverted while heading to a rally in Montana on Friday.
The Associated Press reported that the plane was diverted from Bozeman, Montana due to a mechanical issue but landed safely at Billings Logan International Airport. A staff member at the Billings airport confirmed the incident.
Michelle Del Rey reports.
Trump’s plane diverted over mechanical issue while flying to rally in Montana
Trump’s plane at Billings Logan International Airport rather than Bozeman 140 miles away
Capitol rioter gets 20 years in prison for attacking police
A California man with a history of political violence was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison for repeatedly attacking police with flagpoles and other makeshift weapons during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
David Nicholas Dempsey’s sentence is among the longest among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. Prosecutors described him as one of the most violent members of the mob of Donald Trump supporters that attacked the Capitol as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden‘s 2020 presidential election victory.
Dempsey, who is from Van Nuys, stomped on police officers’ heads. He swung poles at officers defending a tunnel, struck an officer in the head with a metal crutch and attacked police with pepper spray and broken pieces of furniture, prosecutors said.
Continue reading...
Man who attacked police at the US Capitol with poles gets 20 years, one of longest Jan. 6 sentences
A California man with a history of political violence has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking police with flagpoles and other makeshift weapons during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol
New poll sees Harris leading in three key battleground states
Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in three of the most important battleground states that will likely decide the election.
A new poll from The New York Times and Siena College shows the vice president has dramatically reversed the fortunes of the Democratic Party in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
In a survey of likely voters conducted between August 5 and 9, Harris leads Trump by four percentage points 50 per cent to 46 per cent.
Per the Times:
While the reshaped race is still in its volatile early weeks, Democrats are now in a notably stronger position in these three battleground states that have long been key to the party’s victories — or defeats. Still, the results show vulnerabilities for Ms. Harris. Voters prefer Mr. Trump when it comes to whom they trust to handle the economy and immigration, issues that remain central to the presidential race.
...
Much of the newfound Democratic strength stems from improved voter perceptions of Ms. Harris. Her favorability rating has increased 10 percentage points among registered voters in Pennsylvania just in the last month, according to Times/Siena polling. Voters also view Ms. Harris as more intelligent and more temperamentally fit to govern than Mr. Trump.
Culinary Union endorses Harris-Walz
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have won the endorsement of the powerful Culinary Union.
In a statement released on Friday evening, the group said the vice president “Has consistently championed our union and hospitality workers” and “stood by us as we negotiated and won the best union contract ever”.
As Donald Trump’s campaign promises a “no tax on tips” rule, the union nevertheless says: “Kamala has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to tackle issues that are important to guest room attendants who clean hotel rooms, cooks who make gourmet food, and the tip-earning servers who deliver cocktail and unparalleled hospitality.”
Accusing Republicans of siding with Wall Street landlords and the super-rich, the union concludes its statement by saying: “The path to victory runs through Nevada, and the Culinary Union will deliver Nevada for President Kamala Harris and Vice President Tim Walz.”
Harris for President Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in response: “Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz are honored to be endorsed by Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 and will never stop fighting for their 60,000 workers across the great state of Nevada.”
Sinking ship: Trump mocked for ‘ironic’ Celine Dion song choice
Donald Trump is being lampooned for the “ironic” use of Celine Dion’s Oscar-winning song from Titanic at his latest rally.
Shortly before the presidential candidate appeared on stage in Bozeman, Montana on Friday (9 August), his supporters watched as a clip of Dion singing her 1997 track “My Heart Will Go On” was played on a large screen.
It’s unknown whether Trump requested rights from Dion, who recently performed at the Olympics opening ceremony that Trump went on to criticise. The Independent has contacted representatives of Dion and Disney, who now owns 20th Century Fox, the studio that distributed Titanic, for comment.
Dion previously refused to perform at Trump’s inauguration when he was elected president in 2016.
Jacob Stolworthy reports.
Trump lampooned for ‘ironic’ song choice at Montana rally
Song’s usage has been called ‘on the nose’
The press conference you should’ve been paying attention to while Trump rambled on about nothing
Just as former president Donald Trump wrapped up his stemwinder of a grievance-filled press conference 2,300 miles away, one of his most devoted disciples fought to show signs of life as she runs significantly behind the former president.
Two years ago, Republican Kari Lake, the news anchor-turned-election denier, lost the governorship in Arizona by 17,117 votes. Since then, she’s filed lawsuits to overturn the results while at the same time announcing that she will be running for the US Senate seat Kyrsten Sinema will vacate at the end of this year.
“We are in a difficult time in our country and it seems that Arizona is kind of right there at ground zero for a lot of the problems that people are facing,” she said to open a press conference at the Maricopa County Republican Party office on Thursday. “Whether it be the inflation and the cost of living that has soared under the Biden-Kamala regime or whether it be the wide open border that used to be secure and is no longer secure in America.”
The presser you should’ve been watching while Trump rambled on about nothing
One of Trump’s most devoted disciples is fighting to stay relevant — and things are getting nasty in Arizona. Eric Garcia reports from on the ground
Trump’s election interference case is back in Judge Chutkan’s hands after months of delays
Donald Trump’s federal election interference case is slowly coming back to life.
The case is now back in the hands of District Judge Tanya Chutkan after it was frozen for months while the former president was fighting for “immunity” up to the Supreme Court.
The four criminal cases against the former president — spanning 88 charges in four jurisdictions — have been hung up in months of appeals and delays, creating a Russian nesting doll of courtroom battles, with court dates and side hearings on evidence, gag orders and defense arguments all designed to slow down the likelihood of another conviction before Election Day.
Trump’s election interference case is coming back to life
The judge is swinging back into action as the court prepares to hear how ‘immunity’ applies to January 6-related charges
What JD Vance did in Iraq, as told by the friend who served with him
JD Vance sparked a firestorm this week when he accused fellow veteran and Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, of abandoning his unit before it deployed to Iraq.
“When the United States Marine Corps … asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it,” Vance told reporters. “When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq … he dropped out of the army and allowed his unit to go without him.”
Democrats were quick to hit back at the claim, pointing out that Walz filed to run for Congress and officially retired from the Minnesota National Guard months before his unit was alerted about deployment. But Vance’s criticism of his opponent’s record has drawn greater scrutiny of his own time as a “combat correspondent” in the Marine Corps, a role that involves gathering news and writing articles for internal Marine Corps publications and facilitating interviews and access for civilian media.
What JD Vance really did in Iraq, as told by the friend who served with him
When JD Vance criticized his opponent, Tim Walz, for not deploying to Iraq, some Democrats scrutinized his own military record. Richard Hall speaks to a veteran who served alongside Vance about what their time in the country entailed
Pence says he ‘could never vote’ for Harris and Walz
At a gathering hosted by conservative commentator Erick Erickson, former Vice President Mike Pence said he “could never vote” for Harris and Walz, but added that he’s “staying out of the presidential campaign,” according to The Washington Post.
“I cannot endorse this growing abandonment of our allies on the world stage that’s taken hold in parts of our party,” added, saying that he also couldn’t back “ignoring our national debt” and “marginalizing the right to life.”
“And between me and my running mate, I cannot endorse President Trump’s continuing assertion that I should’ve set aside my oath” to the Constitution during the 2021 Capitol riot and refused to certify the 2020 election.
Tucker Carlson teases documentary on Trump’s ‘comeback’ — just as Harris picks up momentum
Tucker Carlson is producing a new documentary about Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.
The right-wing media personality, formerly of Fox News fame, released the documentary trailer on X Thursday night, revealing “The Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback” will premiere on the Tucker Carlson Network, the streaming service he launched in December.
The documentary comes as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the lead over Trump in a new poll and her three-week-old campaign builds momentum in key battleground states. The former president is now playing defense, having called a meandering press conference on Thursday where he attacked his opponents and spread several false claims.
Tucker Carlson teases doc on Trump’s ‘comeback’ — just as Harris picks up momentum
The trailer included clips of the Butler, Pennsylvania, stage where Donald Trump was shot last month
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments