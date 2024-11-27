Trump taps GOP megadonor with no military experience to head up US Navy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has tapped a GOP megadonor with no military experience to head up the U.S. Navy in his latest slew of cabinet picks.

On Tuesday night, the president-elect announced John Phelan as his choice to lead the Department of the Navy under defense secretary Pete Hegseth if the latter controversial nominee is confirmed by the Senate.

In the announcement, Trump said Phelan’s “record of success” will “speak for itself.”

“A true Champion of American Enterprise and Ingenuity!” Trump said. “John’s intelligence and leadership are unmatched. John holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School, and is a truly brilliant guy! His incredible knowledge and experience will elevate the lives of the brave Americans who serve our Nation.”

Phelan, an art collector, is the co-founder of MSD Capital and the head of private investment firm Rugger Management. He was a major donor to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and reportedly hosted the president-elect this summer at his $38 million estate in Aspen, Colorado.

He donated $834,600 to Trump’s joint fundraising committee in April, FEC filings show.

Phelan has no military experience.

open image in gallery John Phelan, an art collector and head of a private investment firm, is Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Navy ( Getty )

According to the U.S. Code, the secretary of the Navy shall be appointed “from among persons most highly qualified for the position by reason of background and experience.”

Trump’s pick of Phelan to lead the world’s most powerful Navy was instantly criticized due to his lack of defense experience, given that a military background is common for those taking up the post.

“And of course, Phelan has not served in the Navy. Of any other branch of military service. But he is a big Trump donor,” Paul Reickhoff, an Iraq War veteran and founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, said in a post on X.

“The least qualified and most overtly political cabinet in American history continues to expand. And #OurEnemiesAreCelebrating.”

open image in gallery Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Navy has no military experience, his critics said ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The Navy pick came amid of flurry of announcements from the president-elect on Tuesday night unveiling more of his future administration picks.

Many figures already tapped to join his second term have already raised eyebrows, particularly Fox News host Hegseth who is Trump’s choice to head up the Pentagon who also faces criticism that he lacks experience for such a top job.

“The best thing one could say” about Hegseth, according to Veterans for Responsible Leadership founder Dan Barkhuff, is that he is “wholly unqualified to lead the [Department of Defense] on merit.”

Hegseth, 44, is a former Bear Stearns banker who later served tours with the Army National Guard in Guantánamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and led veterans-focused advocacy organizations.

His nomination faces jeopardy not only because of his inexperience. Hegseth is also facing a sexual assault allegation that he raped a woman at a California hotel in 2017, an encounter Hegseth has claimed was consensual.