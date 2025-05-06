Watch in full: Donald Trump and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney meet for crunch trade talks
Watch as Donald Trump welcomes Mark Carney to the White House on Tuesday, 6 May, for the first time since the newly elected Canadian prime minister won the federal election.
The meeting came days after the former Bank of England governor secured the victory following a campaign that focused on the US president.
It also follows after Mr Trump's repeated threats to annex Canada and make it the "51st state," and the imposition of sweeping 25 per cent tariffs.
Mr Carney pushed back on Mr Trump's repeated threats, telling the US president that Canada is “not for sale,” reiterating that Canadians will never change their mind about joining the US.
The Republican responded “Never say never,” repeating his threats to make Canada a US state.
Mr Trump claimed the US doesn’t need “anything” from Canada except ‘friendship,’ but Canada needs “everything” from the US.
