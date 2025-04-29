Mark Carney made a dig at Donald Trump in his victory speech after his Liberal Party won Canada's election.

Speaking in the early hours of Tuesday, 29 April, the former Bank of England governor urged that the US president's suggestions that Canada should become the 51st state were not "idle threats."

Mr Carney vowed that he would “build, baby, build,” which appeared to be a dig at Mr Trump’s repeated slogan referring to fossil fuel extraction.

By winning the federal election, Mr Carney’s Liberal Party secured a dramatic fourth-straight term.