Watch in full: Mark Carney reacts to Donald Trump meeting after repeated 51st state threats
Watch as Mark Carney spoke to the media after meeting Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, 6 May, for the first time since the newly elected Canadian prime minister won the federal election.
The meeting came days after the former Bank of England governor secured the victory following a campaign that focused on the US president.
It also follows Mr Trump's repeated threats to annex Canada and make it the "51st state," and the imposition of sweeping 25 per cent tariffs.
Mr Carney pushed back on Mr Trump's repeated threats, telling the US president that Canada is “not for sale,” reiterating that Canadians will never change their mind about joining the US.
The Republican responded “Never say never,” repeating his threats to make Canada a US state.
Mr Trump also took credit for Mr Carney’s election win, saying: “He won a very big election... I think I was probably the greatest thing that happened to him.”
“One of the greatest comebacks in the history of politics, maybe even greater than mine,” Mr Trump added.
