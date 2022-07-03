Trump calls Cassidy Hutchinson testimony ‘all lies’ in latest rant

Donald Trump unloaded on January 6 committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson once again, calling her testimony “all lies” and “bull”.

The former president took to Truth Social early Sunday morning to once again push back against Ms Hutchinson’s damning testimony against the president.

During the most recent January 6 select committee hearing, Ms Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, revealed a number of bombshells about the Trump team’s behaviour the day of the Capitol riot.

The stunning revelations from Ms Hutchinson included: Mr Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his presidential limousine in an effort to go to the Capitol to join his supporters; Mr Trump’s chief of staff warned that things could get “real, real bad” on January 6; Mr Trump threw his lunch against the wall when his then-attorney general, Bill Barr, knocked down claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election; and members of Mr Trump’s inner circle sought pardons after the violence.

On Sunday, Mr Trump claimed Ms Hutchinson wanted to continue working for him after the Capitol riot.

“So Cassidy Hutchinson was all set and ready to go to Florida with the Trump Team long after January 6th. She knew I did nothing wrong. She was a big Trump fan - but my people didn’t want her. What happened? Why did she so dramatically change? All lies. I guess even she didn’t believe her own bull.…!”