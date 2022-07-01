✕ Close Trumps hits out at former White House aide

Donald Trump has used an interview to hardcore right-wing outlet Newsmax to tear into former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who gave devastating testimony about him to the 6 January committee this week.

“The woman is living in fantasy land,” he told the network. “She's a social climber.” Ms Hutchinson’s testimony has been received with both horror and admiration, and critics have struggled to dislodge the perception that it makes a criminal conviction of Mr Trump much more likely.

Meanwhile, committee vice chair Liz Cheney delivered a fiery speech last night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Wednesday night, receiving thunderous applause from an audience of relatively mainstream Republicans and Trump critics.

In excoriating remarks, Ms Cheney said Mr Trump’s efforts have turned out to be “more chilling and more threatening” than first imagined.

“Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution,” she said, to a round of applause.

Meanwhile, fellow Republican committee member Adam Kinzinger has hailed Ms Hutchinson as a ‘hero’ and ‘true patriot’ for her testimony, and revealed since then others have come forward to clarify their statements and recall other events.