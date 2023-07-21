Actor Jim Caviezel proclaims Trump ‘the new Moses’ after visiting him at Bedminster

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Jim Caviezel has proclaimed Donald Trump “the new Moses” after visiting him in New Jersey.

Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, made the biblical comparison to the twice-indicted and twice-impeached one-term president on Fox News.

The conservative actor appeared on Fox & Friends on Fox News on Thursday to promote his new anti-trafficking movie Sound of Freedom.

The move has already made more than $100m at the box office despite costing only $4.5m to make.

Caviezel told host Brian Kilmeade that Mr Trump, who is leading GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls, had to be returned to the White Office as a matter of urgency.

“Well, he’s got to be in there because he’s going to go after the traffickers,” he insisted.

The actor said that he and producer Eduardo Verástegui had screened the film for Mr Trump the previous night at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“We have to do a lot more. We got to start with Donald Trump. He’s got to be in there because he’s going to go after the traffickers.”pic.twitter.com/1CXvDxe0EZ — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 20, 2023

“This is the new Moses,” Caviezel said. “I mean, I’m still Jesus, but he’s the new Moses. Pharaoh, let my children go free.”

The movie is loosely the work of anti-trafficking activist Tim Ballard, and in the fictional story, he sets out to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

Between late 2019 and 2020, Mr Ballard served on an anti-trafficking White House advisory council while Mr Trump was president.

Caviezel has been accused of referencing baseless claims by the QAnon conspiracy movement, which has claimed that Mr Trump is a saviour figure.

While promoting the movie, he told Steve Bannon on his podcast that children were trafficked for their blood, which is a QAnon claim, and in the past has referenced “the storm”, a QAnon theory that Mr Trump would release a secret plan to defeat the deep state, his opponents and sweep back into power.