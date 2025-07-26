Trump says he is pushing for ceasefire to end Thailand and Cambodia’s border conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has called for a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand as the fighting along the border between the two countries continued into a third day.

The US president said he had spoken to Cambodia’s prime minister, Hun Manet, and was in the process of calling Thailand’s acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, to end the war “which is currently raging.”

He posted on his social media platform Truth Social: “Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging.

“We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so! The call with Thailand is being made momentarily.

open image in gallery Cambodia have claimed Thailand is using internationally prohibited cluster munitions ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say.

“I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt.”

Not long after, the US president – currently golfing in Scotland – shared an update to confirm that the Mr Wechayachai also wanted an immediate ceasefire.

“I have just spoken to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and it was a very good conversation. Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE.

open image in gallery Trump appeared to take a moment out of his golfing trip in Scotland to speak to the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand ( (Robert Perry/PA) )

“I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!”

At least 33 people have died and more than 168,000 have been displaced by the border clashes. Artillery fire and gunshots were reported near several border villages, expanding the area of the fighting that flared again Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers.

Officials from both sides of the border have claimed to have acted in retaliation.

The UN has placed pressure on the regional bloc, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to defuse the situation between its two members.

During an emergency meeting on Friday, members of the UN Security Council called for de-escalation and urged ASEAN to mediate a peaceful solution.

open image in gallery More than 168,000 people have been displaced by the border clashes ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 500-mile frontier between Thailand and Cambodia has been disputed for decades, but previous confrontations have been limited and brief.

Current tensions rose after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a confrontation in May that created a diplomatic rift and roiled Thailand's domestic politics.

Both sides have employed rocket and artillery attacks, and a Thai military spokesperson confirmed cluster munitions could be used “when necessary” after Cambodia claimed the internationally prohibited weapons were being deployed.

Human rights advocates have urged the UN Security Council and concerned governments to press the Thai and Cambodian governments to abide by international humanitarian law, with Human Rights Watch condemning what it has alleged is the use of cluster munitions in populated areas.

Neither country is party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans the use of the weapon in such areas.