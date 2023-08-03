Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In his latest Truth Social post, just hours before he appears in court for his third arraignment, Donald Trump has vowed revenge for being criminally charged during the 2024 campaign.

The former president hit out at “Crooked Joe Biden” accusing him of telling his attorney general, Merrick Garland, to charge him with “as many crimes as can be concocted”, forcing him to spend large amounts of time and money to defend himself.

Mr Trump claims this is a Democrat tactic as the party does not want to go head-to-head with him in the 2024 election reasoning that they otherwise “would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of ‘Justice’”.

He then adds: “BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”

The full post reads: “Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself.”

It continues: “The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”

Mr Trump was indicted on four charges stemming from a Department of Justice investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the subsequent January 6 attack on the Capitol earlier this week

The ex-president argues the indictment is politically motivated and an attorney for Mr Trump accused the DoJ of having “criminalised” Mr Trump’s First Amendment right to free speech.

There is wide disagreement with this assessment, notably from Mr Trump’s attorney general from his own administration, Bill Barr.

“As the indictment says, they’re not attacking his First Amendment right, he can say whatever he wants he can even lie, he can even tell people that ‘the election was stolen’ when he knew better but that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy,” Mr Barr said on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

He added: “Free speech doesn’t give you the right to engage in a fraudulent conspiracy.”

Mr Trump is due in federal court in Washington, DC at 4pm on 3 August.