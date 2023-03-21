Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump knowingly misled his own attorneys about his handling of classified documents after leaving office, according to the contents of a sealed filing in the special counsel investigation of the former president, ABC News reports .

The federal special counsel investigating Mr Trump presented a Washington court with evidence that the former president committed “criminal violations” and deliberately misled his lawyers, former DC district court chief judge Beryl Howell wrote in a Friday filing, a source told the broadcaster. (Judge Howell stepped down the same day as the reported filing.)

As a result of the alleged misconduct on Mr Trump’s part, Judge Howell ordered Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to comply with a grand jury subpoena and offer records and testimony in the investigation, which he had previously avoided by claiming attorney-client privilege.

Attorney-client privilege doesn’t apply to conversations relating to carrying out or concealing a crime.

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump and Mr Corcoran for comment.

Mr Trump’s legal team has gone to a federal appeals court to challenge the order compelling Mr Corcoran’s testimony, CNN reports.

The potential new testimony could include previously unknown details about Mr Trump’s handling of the trove of national security records found at his Mar-a-Lago estate and resort in Florida.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.