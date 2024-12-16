Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump is facing backlash for trolling Chris Christie with a bizarre AI-generated image showing the former New Jersey governor eating McDonald’s while surrounded by drones.

Mysterious lights have been spotted in the skies above New Jersey and New York in recent weeks, fueling speculation about the origins and causing federal officials to admit they don’t know who or what is behind them. Between November 19 and December 13 alone, almost 1,000 drone sightings have been recorded in the Garden State, the Office of Emergency Management confirmed to the New York Post.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday there is “no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.”

After calling for the flying objects to be shot down on Friday when one flew over his Bedminster golf course, Trump on Saturday used the talking point to attack his former friend-turned-adversary.

The president-elect, who himself has a penchant for fast food, posted an image on Truth Social on Saturday of Christie eating McDonald’s burgers, surrounded by half a dozen more burgers and five drones holding takeaway bags hovering in the background.

The image was first shared by the X account MisterMemekur Friday, which captioned the post: “We now know the source of the drones over New Jersey.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump shared a bizarre AI-generated image of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie eating McDonald’s burgers while surrounded by drones ( Donald Trump/X )

Social media users were quick to hit out at Trump for poking fun at Christie.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a fan of Chris Christie, but doesn’t Trump specifically eat a lot of McDonald’s,” social media strategist Devin Duke tweeted on Saturday.

“I guess this is supposed to be funny because DJT isn’t also Tubby McFatf*** who also stuffs his face with McD’s non-stop,” liberal influencer Spiro’s Ghost wrote on X.

“Mocking Chris Christie for being (a) out of shape and (b) eating McDonald’s underscores that the Trumps are the least self-aware people on the planet,” left-leaning satirical account Mrs Betty Bowers added.

Patriot takes, a social media account claiming to monitor right-wing extremism, admonished the president-elect for continuing to “body shame” Christie, adding that Trump is an “embarrassment to the United States.”

open image in gallery Trump and Christie seen together in November 2016 before their falling out ( AP )

Some, however, saw the funny side.

“President Trump posts hilarious image of Chris Christie being fed McDonalds by the mysterious drones in New Jersey,” posted Eric Daugherty, assistant news director of right-wing Florida news outlet Florida’s Voice. “This is most certainly the explanation behind them.”

Trump’s post marks his latest attack on Christie since their relationship first turned sour in January 2021 when the president-elect refused to concede that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Christie previously advised Trump – including helping with his debate preparations – during his 2016 White House campaign and on the campaign trail in 2020.

The two one-time allies ended up going head-to-head for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election. On the campaign trail, Trump called Christie a “fat pig.”