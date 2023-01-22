Trump news – live: Humiliated Trump withdraws suit against James after $1m fine over ‘frivolous’ Hillary claim
Trump says there were no documents found at Mar-a-Lago, just ‘cool’ empty folders marked classified
Donald Trump has withdrawn a $250m lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James after getting a warning from a federal judge.
The same judge sanctioned Donald Trump and his lawyer nearly $1m for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims that she and others rigged the 2016 presidential election.
“This case should never have been brought,” wrote Judge Donald M Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in his order. “Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start.”
Judge Middlebrooks said the sanctions were warranted because the former president had exhibited a “pattern” of misusing the courts for his political agenda. “Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim,” he wrote.
Mr Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba are now liable for $937,989 in sanctions.
Meanwhile, the former president angrily reacted to the failure of the Supreme Court to identify the source of the Roe v Wade decision leak that sparked outrage last year.
He shockingly called for the jailing of the Politico reporter, publisher, and editor who broke the story in an effort to force them to identify the source of the leak.
Trump and his lawyer fined nearly $1m for Hillary Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former president Donald Trump and his legal team nearly $1m for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others.
Mr Trump, in the suit filed against the former Democratic presidential candidate Ms Clinton and others, alleged that they tried to rig the 2016 election by falsely accusing his campaign of links to Russia.
“This case should never have been brought,” wrote Judge Donald M Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in his order. “Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start.”
Judge fines Trump almost $1m for abusing court system ‘for political purpose’
‘Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start’
Voices: Trump thinks Politico journalists should be jailed. This should be a turning point
Clayton Weimers of Reporters Without Borders writes:
This push to jail journalists for doing their jobs — their Constitutionally protected jobs — echoes a speech Trump gave last November, during which he mused about the same reporter being sexually assaulted in jail: “The reporter goes to jail. When the reporter learns he’s going to be married to a certain prisoner that’s extremely strong, tough, and mean, he will say, ‘You know, I think I’m going to give you the information.’”
This isn’t mere idle talk. According to the New York Times, while president, Trump told FBI Director James Comey “to consider putting reporters in prison” during an Oval Office meeting. More recently, Rolling Stone reported that Trump gathered advisors to discuss ways around the First Amendment in order to emulate authoritarian leaders’ crackdowns on journalists.
Trump thinks Politico journalists should be jailed. This should be a turning point
The former president oversaw a steady decline in press freedom during his term in office
George Santos celebrated engagement to a man while he was married to a woman
The politics world continues to be rocked by new revelations around Republican Congressman George Santos - with a new report claiming that he invited friends over to celebrate his engagement to a man, which he was reportedly still married to a woman.
In a 2014 Facebook “engagement dinner” invitation, Mr Santos — or Anthony Devolder, depending on the day — invited his friends to celebrate his engagement to someone who wasn’t his wife, The Daily Beast reports.
“Good evening everyone! As you all may already know Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol and a very few friends have been selected to share this special moment with us,” Mr Santos wrote in the invitation.
Mr Santos and his wife would not divorce until five years later.
The Daily Beast learned of the invitation from Mr Santos’ old roommate, Greg Morey-Parker. Pedro Vilarva, the man mentioned in the invitation, also confirmed that Mr Santos planned the celebration.
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more:
George Santos celebrated engagement while he was already married, report says
Mr Santos remained married to his wife until five years after the engagement announcement
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel claims being able to wrangle Trump is why she should keep job, report says
Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, is reportedly arguing that she should remain in her current role as she is best able to convince Donald Trump not to run a third-party candidacy in 2024 should he not get the party’s nomination.
A report published on Thursday in The Washington Postsays Ms McDaniel is attempting to thwart challenges to her leadership of the RNC by stirring up fears of a Trump third-party run splitting the GOP’s base.
Ms McDaniel has faced criticism from RNC members for presiding over the disappointing 2022 midterm election results which saw the party only narrowly win the House of Representatives and lose a seat in the Senate. Many had predicted a red wave sweeping the nation two years into the Biden presidency and propelling the GOP into full control of Congress.
With some party members blaming Mr Trump for the poor electoral performance many also appear to believe that Ms McDaniel is far too tied to him to continue to lead the party and that it is time to move on.
Steve Bannon asked Ms McDaniel about the criticism of her leadership on his show. Accusing her main challenger Harmeet Dhillon of lying about her, Mr Bannon asks her to be specific:
Top Biden aide leaving the White House
Donald Trump’s tenure as president was marked by staffing turbulence - and it appears his successor is about to get a taste of that.
White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden‘s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Mr Klain’s expected departure comes not long after the White House and Democrats had a better-than-expected showing in the November elections, buoyed by a series of major legislative accomplishments, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, health care and tax package that all Republicans rejected.
His tenure as chief of staff is the longest for a Democratic president in modern times.
The person familiar with Mr Klain’s plans was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the development, which was first reported by the New York Times.
The White House did not return calls or emails seeking comment on Klain’s expected exit.
Clinton supporters goad Trump over ‘frivolous’ lawsuit fine
Hillary Clinton supporters are goading Donald Trump after he withdrew a $250m lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, which followed a warning from a federal judge regarding a lawsuit against his 2016 opponent and other officials.
Hillary supporters goad Trump as he’s fined $1m for ‘revenge’ lawsuit against her
‘We knew Trump was the sorest of sore losers. Now we know he’s a sore winner too!’
Trump arrives in North Carolina for Diamond funeral
Donald Trump traveled to North Carolina on Saturday to preside over the memorial service for Diamond of the political vlogging duo Diamond and Silk.
“Just landed in North Carolina. Will soon be paying tribute to our wonderful Diamond, who is watching down from above!!!” the ex-president shared on Truth Social.
Diamond, whose legal name was Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, passed away on 8 January at the age of 51.
“Please join us on Saturday, January 21, in Fayetteville, North Carolina – she loved that state and so do I, as we celebrate the life of Diamond,” Mr Trump said in a video shared on social media last week. “She lived it in a credible way and we’re gonna have a wonderful celebration and ceremony. All of Diamond’s family and Silk, we love Silk, her sister. She loved her sister so much and they loved each other. And they really loved the world. They were with me from the beginning and they never wavered. So we’re gonna celebrate, Silk will be there, but I’ll be there, and we’re going to celebrate the life of Diamond.”
In his initial note about her passing on Truth Social, Mr Trump wrote: “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, all Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loves so much, North Carolina.”
Trump sees overwhelming GOP support in new poll
Donald Trump is still seeing heavy support from Republicans, according to a new poll.
The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released to The Hill shows Mr Trump at the top of a theoretical eight-way primary with 48 per cent of voters indicating they’d pick him.
That’s miles ahead of the 28 per cent who favoured Mr Trump’s main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Trailing far behind in third place with 7 per cent was former vice president Mike Pence, followed by former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Senator Marco Rubio tied at just 3 per cent.
ICYMI: Press freedom advocate calls Trump’s demand to jail reporters ‘appalling’
Donald Trump’s demand to jail a reporter who broke the story of a leaked Supreme Court draft has been denounced as “appalling” by a leading press freedom activist.
The top court has said that an eight-month investigation to try and identify who had leaked the draft of decision to overturn Roe v Wade had been unable to uncover the source of the leak.
The leaked draft, and its shuddering implications for the country, were published in May by Politico.
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe reports from Seattle:
Trump’s demand to jail reporter condemned as ‘appalling’ by press freedom activist
‘Saying this can have a chilling effect’
Trump goes on Truth Social spree
Donald Trump began his Saturday morning by “re-Truthing” multiple anti-Biden posts on his social media platform - after giving it high praise.
“TRUTH SOCIAL IS SOOO GREAT!” the ex-president declared with no apparent prompting.
He went on to promote three “Truths” from Real Clear Politics, two of them about the classified Obama-era documents found in Mr Biden’s possession.
One linked to an article titled: “FNC’s Peter Doocy: Biden’s Lawyers Weren’t “Completely Unsupervised The Entire Time” During Search For Classified Docs”.
Another article quoted Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity as saying “Timing Of Biden Classified Docs Makes Me Suspect That Democrats Don’t Want Him To Run in 2024”.
