Jake Tapper orders CNN to cut from Trump greeting fans post-arrest: ‘He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle’
Former president visited Miami’s famed Cuban restaurant Versailles after appearing in court
Donald Trump enters Miami courthouse as he is indicted for second time
CNN host Jake Tapper told the news network’s control room to stop running video footage of Donald Trump visiting a Miami cafe directly after his criminal arraignment in the city.
The former president made a quick stop at the famed Cuban restaurant Versailles after he left the federal courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to mishandling classified secret documents.
Inside the Little Havana cafe, Mr Trump posed for pictures with supporters who sang “Happy Birthday” to the twice impeached Republican who will turn 77 on Wednesday.
After CNN showed footage from inside the cafe, an annoyed Tapper clearly had enough and told producers not to do so again.
“I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle and into a campaign ad. That is enough of that. We’ve seen it already,” he said live on air.
Mr Trump’s lawyers entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf when he appeared in court on Tuesday, becoming the first president in US history to be charged with federal crimes.
Jake Tapper asks the CNN control room to stop running footage of Trump visiting a Miami cafe right after his arraignment.— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 13, 2023
"I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle and into a campaign ad. That is enough of that. We’ve seen it already." pic.twitter.com/ivjTf5m2JV
The one-term president has been indicted by the Justice Department with 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
Former first lady Melania Trump was a no-show at her husband’s arrest and arraignment on Tuesday – the second time that she has not been by his side in his criminal cases.
Versailles started life as a small coffee shop in 1971 but became a cultural and political hot spot in Miami and a necessary stop for high-profile politicians visiting the city.
