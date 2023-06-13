Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CNN host Jake Tapper told the news network’s control room to stop running video footage of Donald Trump visiting a Miami cafe directly after his criminal arraignment in the city.

The former president made a quick stop at the famed Cuban restaurant Versailles after he left the federal courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to mishandling classified secret documents.

Inside the Little Havana cafe, Mr Trump posed for pictures with supporters who sang “Happy Birthday” to the twice impeached Republican who will turn 77 on Wednesday.

Former US President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on 13 June, 2023 in Miami, Florida (Getty Images)

After CNN showed footage from inside the cafe, an annoyed Tapper clearly had enough and told producers not to do so again.

“I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle and into a campaign ad. That is enough of that. We’ve seen it already,” he said live on air.

Mr Trump’s lawyers entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf when he appeared in court on Tuesday, becoming the first president in US history to be charged with federal crimes.

Jake Tapper asks the CNN control room to stop running footage of Trump visiting a Miami cafe right after his arraignment.



"I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle and into a campaign ad. That is enough of that. We’ve seen it already." pic.twitter.com/ivjTf5m2JV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 13, 2023

The one-term president has been indicted by the Justice Department with 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Former first lady Melania Trump was a no-show at her husband’s arrest and arraignment on Tuesday – the second time that she has not been by his side in his criminal cases.

Versailles started life as a small coffee shop in 1971 but became a cultural and political hot spot in Miami and a necessary stop for high-profile politicians visiting the city.