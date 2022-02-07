Trump reportedly raking in millions of dollars from coffee table book

A coffee table picture book documenting Donald Trump’s time in office is reportedly pulling in millions of dollars in sales, with thousands of supporters paying for personalised copies.

Heavily promoted by Donald Trump Jr. and others in the former president’s orbit, the book, Our Journey Together, consists of assorted photographs from Mr Trump’s presidency with captions ostensibly written by the former commander-in-chief himself.

As reported by CNN, the book is retailing at a standard price of $75, or $230 for a signed copy.

Print runs have stretched into the hundreds of thousands. The text below the photos certainly fits the former president’s style, with captions referring to “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” and recounting how “Mark Zuckerberg would come to the White House and kiss my a**”.

Unsurprisingly given his history of flogging Trump-branded products from suits to steaks, the former president has pumped out all manner of merchandise since he began his political career.

Beyond the ubiquitous Make America Great Again caps he distributed early in his campaign, he has lent his name to everything from “vintage” baseballs to colouring books; among the assorted products currently on sale in the online “Save America Shop” are playing cards, Save America Christmas stockings, and laser-engraved reusable drinking straws.

Also available to grassroots donors is an eagle-emblazoned “Trump card” that many detractors pointed out has an uneasy resemblance to fascistic iconography.

Among the more notorious unofficial Trump-themed products, meanwhile, is the bizarre Trumpy Bear, a $40 teddy stuffed with an American flag that baffled viewers when it first appeared in brash ads on Fox News.

The toy made enough of a splash among Trump’s base to be invoked during the 6 January attack on the Capitol, when supporter Gina Bisignano mounted a windowsill and used a bullhorn to tell Congress, “You are not gonna take away our Trumpy bear!” She has since reached a plea deal over her involvement in the riot.