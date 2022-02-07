Trump news - live: Kim Jong Un ‘love letters’ among White House documents ‘improperly handled’ by ex-POTUS
Follow the latest on former president Trump
Former President Donald Trump is under suspicion of violating federal law by allegedly mishandling documents that the White House was required to keep safe for preservation.
A weekend report by The Washington Post claimed White House documents ranging from schedules to sensitive memos were regularly ripped into quarters and tossed into trash bins or “burn bags” for incineration at the Pentagon.
The practice reportedly led to aides being forced to sift through the contents to determine which needed to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act, which requires the White House to maintain all documents touched by the president for preservation by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
New concerns about Mr Trump’s adherence to the Presidential Records Act emerged early Monday as another Post report revealed NARA visited his Mar-a-Lago residence last month to retrieve multiple boxes that had been improperly removed from the White House.
Advisers to the former president insisted the boxes didn’t contain any sensitive materials but rather mementos and correspondence from other world leaders - including letters from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
Pervasive shredding of documents in Trump’s White House
A weekend report from The Washington Post claimed Trump’s well-known habit of ripping up documents did not stop once he entered the White House, where staff reportedly resorted to taping together piles of shredded paper.
The newspaper said the practice was “far more widespread and indiscriminate than previously known” and extended throughout his four years in office.
White House documents – from schedules to sensitive memos – were regularly ripped into quarters and tossed into trash bins or on the floor of Air Force One, or stuffed into “burn bags” to be incinerated at the Pentagon.
Aides were later reportedly forced to sift through the contents to determine which documents needed to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act, which requires the White House to maintain all documents touched by the president for preservation by the National Archives and Records Administration.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward has more:
Trump shredded ‘hundreds’ of White House records while in office, report says
White House documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
The National Archives recently recovered multiple boxes of official White House paperwork that Donald Trump had transported to his residence at Mar-a-Lago, a new Washington Post report claims.
According to the newspaper, the documents were recovered from Mr Trump’s Florida encampment last month, raising further concerns about his potential violation of the Presidential Records Act.
The full extent of the documents in the boxes has not been disclosed but they reportedly included “love letters” between Mr Trump and North Korean despot Kim Jong-un.
It comes as the committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riots continues combing through records from the Trump administration.
The Independent’s Andrew Naughtie reports:
Trump’s Kim Jong-un ‘love letters’ had to be retrieved from Mar-a-Lago
President has fought hard, but unsuccessfully, to keep records away from legal and government scrutiny
