Trump suing former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500m

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has sued his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who is at the heart of the New York hush money payment case against the former president, for $500m.

The lawsuit alleges a breach of his attorney-client relationship, unjust enrichment, among other claims and was filed in US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Wednesday, reported Fox News.

“This is an action arising from (Cohen’s) multiple breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, conversion and breaches of contract by virtue of (Cohen’s) past service as (Trump’s) employee and attorney,” the lawsuit states.

Michael Cohen, former attorney for former US president Donald Trump, arrives to the New York Courthouse (REUTERS)

Court documents allege that Mr Cohen broke his attorney-client relationship with Mr Trump by “spreading falsehoods” about him that were “likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct.”

It also claims that Mr Cohen, who has been referred to as Mr Trump’s “fixer” over the years, breached the terms of a confidentiality agreement that he signed when working for the former president.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after Mr Trump was arrested and arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Mr Cohen has publicly said he testified before the grand jury that indicted Mr Trump and that he is willing to testify in court against him.

Mr Trump, who is aiming to secure the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in that case on 4 April.

The lawsuit claims that Mr Cohen made a “myriad of public statements, including the publication of two books, a podcast series, and innumerable mainstream media appearances,” and has ignored a series of cease and desist orders.

“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by (Cohen) has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left (Trump) with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action,” the lawsuit states.

Court papers state that Mr Trump has “suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result of (Cohen’s) breaches.”