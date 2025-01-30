Trump could halt congestion pricing that has helped unsnarl Manhattan's busy streets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump could halt New York’s controversial congestion pricing program despite it successfully unsnarling many of the city’s bumper-to-bumper streets.

The Department of Transportation is considering revoking the federal authorization that the Biden administration approved last year which gave the program the green light, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Without the authorization the program could be left open to legal challenges that could end, or at the very least temporarily pause, congestion pricing from continuing.

The outlet says that no final decision has been made, but Trump has voiced support for killing it off. Two weeks ago, a group of New York Republican lawmakers met with the president at Mar-a-Lago to advocate against the program.

President Donald Trump promised to rescind congestion pricing in New York City upon taking office ( EPA )

During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to “terminate” congestion pricing in his “first week” back in office. As of now, it is still in effect.

The plan, which went into effect earlier this month, charges drivers an additional $9 to enter midtown or downtown Manhattan during peak hours.

Its purpose is to reduce heavy gridlock, lower vehicle carbon emissions, and provide more funding to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to improve public transportation like subways and buses.

Data from the first week of congestion pricing shows a seven percent reduction in vehicles in the tolled area below Manhattan’s 60th Street, with drivers seeing a 30 to 40 percent reduction in travel times compared to last year.

But despite its success, some lawmakers have criticized it for unfairly punishing commuters in the tri-state area.

Even New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, asked Trump to look at the program, which he referred to as a “disaster” and claimed hits working and middle-class commuters from his state.

Mike Lawler, a Republican congressman from Hudson Valley, New York, called the program a “cash grab” and vowed to get it repealed.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a proponent of congestion pricing, has fought to implement the program.

Last summer Hochul temporarily paused the program from taking effect but shortly after Trump was elected she reinstated it bringing the toll down from $15 to $9.