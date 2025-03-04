Here are the guests at Trump’s address to Congress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has unveiled the guest list for Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress this evening.

The administration said the guests were “everyday Americans” and that Trump would tell their stories during his remarks in the House.

“You will see exceptional Americans with great stories,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Tuesday.

The invitees highlight key areas for the Trump administration including immigration, manufacturing, and culture war issues.

They include Allyson and Lauren Phillips of Woodstock, Georgia, the mother and sister of Laken Riley, a nursing student whose killing by an unauthorized immigrant.

Her death prompted conservatives to pass the Laken Riley Act in January, a stepped-up immigration enforcement bill targeting migrants with lower-level arrests for detention.

Alexis Nungaray of Houston, the mother of a 12-year-old killed by an illegal immigrant, and Border Patrol agent Robert Ortiz, also from Texas, round out the list.

Trump heads to Congress amid major shifts on Ukraine policy and U.S. tariffs ( EPA )

Keeping with the safety focus, Stephanie Diller of Long Island, New York, will also be in the audience. Her husband, NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, was killed during a 2024 traffic stop by an individual with a past criminal record.

The family of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was killed during the 2024 assassination attempt against Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, will watch the speech, too.

The guest list also reflects the Trump administration’s focus on LGBTQ+ issues, which has involved denying government recognition to trans people and cutting off federal spending on gender-affirming care.

The administration has invited January Littlejohn of Tallahassee, a parent who sued a Florida school district for allegedly withholding information about her child’s gender identity transition, and a woman named Payton McNabb of Murphy, North Carolina, who the White House says suffered a brain injury while competing with a transgender woman in a high school volleyball game.

Other guests reflect some of First Lady Melania Trump’s policy initiatives around stopping bullying and supporting children, including Haley Ferguson, a former foster child and Tennessee university student on a scholarship from Trump’s Be Best organization, and 15-year-old Elliston Berry of Alredo, Texas, a victim of deepfake cyberbullying.

The White House has also invited Jeff Denard, an Alabama steel worker, and Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was freed from Russia last month, to attend.

DOGE mastermind Elon Musk is expected to take in Trump’s speech live as well.

During the remarks, Trump is expected to hit on hot button world issues in addition to his domestic priorities, including the recent pause of military aid to Ukraine and the 25 percent tariffs against Mexico and Canada that took effect today.