An investigation is being launched by Congress following the assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said that his panel will hold an “emergency hearing” on July 22 and have requested an appearance from Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

“I have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on to appear for a hearing. The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon,” Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said in a statement.

He also told Fox that he expected a full briefing of the shooting on Monday or Tuesday.

“My prayers are with President Trump and the victims of the assassination attempt at today’s rally in Pennsylvania. I thank the brave Secret Service members who put their lives at risk to protect President Trump and for the American patriots in the audience who helped others who were hurt,” Comer also said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also posted on X that Congress will conduct a full investigation of the tragedy to determine where there were lapses in security.

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania ( AFP via Getty Images )

A source told Fox News congressional correspondent, Chad Pergram, the Secret Service “was relying a lot on local police.”

The former president, 78, survived the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Trump was taken off stage by Secret Service after a bullet hit his ear. He was treated for his injuries at a hospital and later thanked God for preventing the “unthinkable from happening.”

The shooting left one spectator dead and two others critically injured. Law enforcement officials said that a Secret Service sniper killed the shooter, who was outside the security perimeter.

The gunman was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

The shooting is being considered an assassination attempt, law enforcement said. The FBI has launched an investigation along with other law enforcement agencies.