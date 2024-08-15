Support truly

The Trump campaign has reportedly hired long-time Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski as it seeks to regain momentum in the face of the Harris campaign’s growing lead in the polls.

Lewandowski, the manager of the 2016 Trump campaign, will come on to advise senior leadership, alongside other hires such as Alex Pfeiffer and Alex Bruesewitz, both former officials at the Trump-aligned PAC MAGA Inc, Politico reports.

“As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team,” Trump co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a statement to the outlet. “Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh are all veterans of prior Trump campaigns and their unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history.”

Corey Lewandowski speaks with reporters in the spin room before the presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate President Donald Trump. He is now set to rejoin the Trump campaign, despite being fired from previous campaigns. ( AP )

The Trump team previously sought to put distance between itself and Lewandowski, a longtime adviser to the former president, after he was accused of pursuing unwanted sexual advances against a major donor during a charity event in Las Vegas in 2021.

Trashelle Odom accused Lewandowski of being “verbally and physically aggressive and forceful,” touching her leg and buttocks, using graphic language, and stalking her during the event.

Lewandowski was charged with misdemeanor battery, but cut a deal with prosecutors in 2022, where he did not admit guilt to any crime and got the charges dismissed in exchange for receiving eight hours of impulse control counseling, serving 50 hours of community service, avoiding further criminal charges for a year, and paying a $1,000 fine.

The allegations prompted some in the MAGA orbit to cut ties with Lewandowski, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

“Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement at the time.

The Trump campaign, which once looked poised to trounce the Democrats when Joe Biden was still on the ticket, has struggled in recent weeks to counter the enthusiasm for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.