Trump news – latest: Former president reportedly under DoJ investigation in Jan 6 probe
Trump returns to capital as pressure from Jan 6 committee mounts
Donald Trump says ‘radical left’s anti-police narrative’ is the Big Lie
Donald Trump‘s attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election are reportedly facing a federal criminal probe as part of an investigation from the US Department of Justice into the events surrounding 6 January, 2021.
A report from The Washington Post follows the president’s first speech in Washington DC since leaving office, hours after Mike Pence also addressed the DC crowd, saying “elections are about the future” – an apparent rejection of his former boss’s baseless fixation on the alleged “theft” of the 2020 presidential election.
In remarks to the America First Policy Institute Summit, the former president railed against the various investigations in which he is at the centre, including the House select committee’s hearings, which revealed evidence of his pressure campaign against Mr Pence to subvert the outcome of the election.
Attorney General Merrick Garland also said on Tuesday that the Justice Department has no qualms about the political blowback that would inevitably occur as a result of criminally indicting Mr Trump.
Emails reveal Trump campaign efforts to subvert Electoral College certification
Advisors to Donald Trump who were involved in the former president’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election appeared to recognise that their plan was legally dubious, according to emails revealed by The New York Times.
The Times said it had reviewed and authenticated dozens of emails that show a frantic effort by aides to Mr Trump and a coterie of lawyers and supporters outside of the White House to send fake electors to the Electoral College certification of the 2020 election.
The emails frequently refer to “fake” electors, and those involved seemed aware that their efforts had no legal standing, the Times reported.
Richard Hall has the story.
Emails reveal Trump campaign efforts to subvert Electoral College certification
Emails reviewed by The New York Times show a frantic effort to organise “fake” electors
Voices: Why a Republican would vote against marriage equality and then attend his son’s gay wedding
Skylar Baker-Jordan writes:
My grandmother gave me a Bible and a note telling me that I was going to hell for my graduation. It tore my family apart — but then we reconciled. I can guess why Glenn Thompson acted like he did.
Why a Republican voted against equal marriage then went to his son's gay wedding
My grandmother gave me a Bible and a note telling me that I was going to hell for my graduation. It tore my family apart — but then we reconciled. I can guess why Glenn Thompson acted like he did
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6.
Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
He was arrested on the day of the insurrection but he was released because the authorities were too overwhelmed to process him, WUSA9 reported.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking officers
Judge ‘appalled’ by rioter’s actions after he hits several officers with pole
Prosecutors want jail sentence for Capitol rioter who had Nazi images on phone
Federal prosecutors are seeking a 30-day jail sentence for a Capitol rioter accused of having dozens of images that reflect Nazi and white supremacist sentiments on his phone.
Twenty-two-year-old Elliot Bishai, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in April to charges stemming from his involvement in the Jan 6 attack to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Prosecution seeks 30-day jail sentence for S.C. Jan 6 rioter
The defence argues that Elliot Bishai, 22, has received enough punishment after his student pilot’s license was revoked
Lawmakers call for Navy lieutenant to be released from Japan prison
American naval officer who recently began serving a three-year sentence for his role in an accidental car crash which claimed the lives of two Japanese nationals.
Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis on Tuesday reported for the start of his sentence, which was imposed on him by a Japanese court earlier this year after he was convicted of negligent driving charges stemming from a May 2021 car accident.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
US lawmakers call for Navy lieutenant to be released from prison sentence in Japan
US Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis is currently serving a three-year sentence in a Japanese prison
Breaking: Trump repeats election lies as he is revealed to be subject of DoJ criminal probe
The former president busied himself repeating lies about the 2020 election on his Truth Social platform, even as it was revealed his attempts to subvert the outcome were the subject of the reported Justice Department probe.
Trump busy on Truth Social while DoJ busy investigating him
Donald Trump busied himself repeating lies about the 2020 election on Truth Social, even as it was revealed he was the subject of a crminal investigation by the Department of Justice.
ICYMI: Emails reveal Trump campaign efforts to subvert Electoral College certification
A review of dozens of emails from Trump’s allies reveal a frantic effort by his aides and legal team to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with a bogus alternate electors scheme, which would send state electors loyal to Trump tothe Electoral College certification.
The emails frequently refer to “fake” electors, and those involved seemed aware that their efforts had no legal standing, according to The New York Times report.
“We would just be sending in ‘fake’ electoral votes to Pence so that ‘someone’ in Congress can make an objection when they start counting votes,” wrote Jack Wilenchik, a lawyer who helped organise pro-Trump electors in Arizona, in an email sent on 8 December, 2020, according to theTimes. The email was sent to Boris Epshteyn, a strategic adviser for the Trump campaign.
Emails reveal Trump campaign efforts to subvert Electoral College certification
Emails reviewed by The New York Times show a frantic effort to organise “fake” electors
Trump shares clip of himself falsely claiming he won 2020 election minutes after report says ex-president faces DOJ probe over his attempts to overturn results
In another post on Truth, the former president shared another clip from his remarks from earlier this afternoon in which he falsely claimed he “won a second time” and “did much better a second time” in the 2020 election.
“And a lot better,” he said. “Very corrupt. I always say, I ran the first time and I won, and I ran the second time and I did much better ... We may just have to do it again.”
Trump posts to Truth minutes after Washington Post reveals Justice Department probe
Minutes after The Washington Post published its report revealing federal prosecutors are probing his efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Trump posted a 34-second clip of himself from today’s remarks saying “we should not allow men to play in women’s sports … so crazy” on his Truth account.
Breaking: Trump under criminal investigation in Justice Department probe, report says
The US Department of Justice has opened a criminal probe into Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the investigation.
Federal prosecutors questioning witnesses before a grand jury have reportedly asked about their conversations with the former president and his allies about his pressure campaign against Mike Pence to overturn the results, and his attempts to use fake electors loyal to him during the certification of electoral college votes, according to the report.
Donald Trump being investigated by Justice Department criminal probe, report says
Donald Trump is being investigated by the Justice Department as part of its criminal probe into attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a report.
