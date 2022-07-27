✕ Close Donald Trump says ‘radical left’s anti-police narrative’ is the Big Lie

Donald Trump‘s attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election are reportedly facing a federal criminal probe as part of an investigation from the US Department of Justice into the events surrounding 6 January, 2021.

A report from The Washington Post follows the president’s first speech in Washington DC since leaving office, hours after Mike Pence also addressed the DC crowd, saying “elections are about the future” – an apparent rejection of his former boss’s baseless fixation on the alleged “theft” of the 2020 presidential election.

In remarks to the America First Policy Institute Summit, the former president railed against the various investigations in which he is at the centre, including the House select committee’s hearings, which revealed evidence of his pressure campaign against Mr Pence to subvert the outcome of the election.

Attorney General Merrick Garland also said on Tuesday that the Justice Department has no qualms about the political blowback that would inevitably occur as a result of criminally indicting Mr Trump.