Trump cut his hair with a giant pair of scissors, Grisham book claims

Former president Donald Trump’s distinctive hair had its own cutting ritual involving a “huge pair of scissors,” his former press secretary Stephanie Grisham has claimed in her new tell-all book.

Ms Grisham, who wrote about incidents — from the rift between the former first couple to Mr Trump’s sexist comments and volcanic temper inside the White House in her new memoir — claimed the former president used to cut his own hair.

She wrote that Mr Trump used “a huge pair of scissors that could probably cut a ribbon at an opening of one of his properties” to cut his hair, according to an early excerpt reported by the Washington Post ahead of the release of the book on Tuesday next week.

Mr Trump’s hair has been a constant source of speculation over the years and several claims have been made about his hair care regime in the media and how much he spent to maintain his golden locks.

In 2017, his former physician was tracked down by TheNew York Times who disclosed the former president used a hair growth drug to maintain his scalp.

Mr Trump himself has been known to flaunt his hair and pay attention to his appearance. Ms Grisham’s book reveals it was also a matter of discussion inside the White House as well.

In another anecdote in the memoir, she revealed a conversation between Mr Trump and General Mark Milley.

“It doesn’t look right. I have an eye for aesthetics,” Mr Trump told Gen Milley, according to the book, before running his hands through his hair and joking, “Can’t you tell?”

The book titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House” has created headlines even before its release with its eye-popping details about the Trump family, the White House staff and the former president’s meetings with foreign leaders.

The book claimed Mr Trump hid a medical procedure because he “did not want to be the butt of a joke” on TV and asked Ms Grisham to dispute Stormy Daniels’ description of his penis.

Spokespeople for both Mr Trump and the former first lady have issued statements discrediting the contents of Ms Grisham’s book and denounced her as a “vengeful former employee seeking a payday.”