✕ Close Stephanie Grisham Book Says Trump Told Putin He Would Act Tough With Him 'For the Cameras'

Stephanie Grisham’s tell-all new memoir I’ll Take Your Questions Now has already generated reams of headlines before the book’s official release. The title carries a hint of irony, as the former White House press secretary never held an on-camera briefing for reporters.

Among the explosive claims in the book, Ms Grisham writes that the former president told Russian president Vladimir Putin he would but on a tough act for the cameras before the two spoke in private.

Ms Grisham claimed She also claimed her ex-boss called her from Air Force One to insist that his penis was not shaped like a mushroom, as alleged by former porn star Stormy Daniels.

On top of that, the book claims that first lady Melania Trump had her own way of getting back at her husband – by having a handsome US marine escort her at official events.

Mr Trump called Ms Grisham “angry and bitter” over his former press aide’s book.

In multiple statements, Mr Trump said Ms Grisham’s "untrue" claims were the result of a disgruntled employee who didn’t "have what it takes" after a break-up, in an apparent reference to her split with another White House official, Max Miller.

Preview copies of the book were obtained by The Washington Post and The New York Times ahead of its release on 5 October.