Trump news – live: Ex-president returns to DC for speech as Pence says ‘elections are about the future’
Trump returns to capital as pressure from Jan 6 committee mounts
Mike Pence says ‘elections are about the future’
Hours before Donald Trump is set to deliver his first Washington speech since leaving office, Mike Pence has told a crowd of supporters that “elections are about the future” – an apparent rejection of his former boss’s fixation on the supposed “theft” of the 2020 election.
The ex-vice president, who is considering a 2024 presidential run, spoke this morning at Young America’s Foundation, a right-wing youth organisation. He and Mr Trump are appearing in Washington as the evidence unveiled by the Jan 6 select committee puts increasing pressure on the former president and his supporters.
Congressman Jamie Raskin, one of the Democratic members of the committee, said last night that he does not believe the service’s explanation for why agents’ texts from 5 and 6 January 2021 are missing.
The Secret Service recently provided the select committee with a single text. Asked by Late Show host Stephen Colbert what he thought, Mr Raskin replied: “I don’t really buy that for one minute...there was a preplanned migration of phones that just happened to be on the same day as the first violent insurrection in American history?”
Steve Bannon wants “shock troops" to dismantle US government
Days after being convicted of criminal contempt of Congress, far-right agitator and Trump Steve Bannon told listeners of his War Room podcast on Monday of a scheme to purge the government of thousands of non-partisan civil servants should Donald Trump be reelected as president.
Mr Bannon said it went far beyond “draining the swamp”.
“This is taking on and defeating and deconstructing the administrative state,” he said.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Steve Bannon calls for ‘4,000 shock troops’ to dismantle US government
Newly convicted for contempt of Congress, Steve Bannon is now calling for the federal government to be dismantled ‘brick by brick’
Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘now almost completely resolved'
President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” his doctor Kevin O’Connor says.
He has finished his five-day Paxlovid course and feels well enough to start physical exercise again.
Dr O’Connor wrote in a letter to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:
President Biden completed his five-day course of Paxlovid last night. His symptoms have now almost completely resolved. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.
The President now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen.
The President will continue isolation today, as his “Day Five”.
As I’ve stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him.
Report: Pompeo in discussions about talking to Jan 6 committee
Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in active discussions with the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot about testifying behind closed door, ABC News reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
Mr Pompeo may speak with the investigative panel in the coming days.
According to Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Mr Pompeo called her boss on 6 January 2021 to alert him that discussions were happening within the Cabinet about invoking the 25th Amendment as a possible way of removing then-President Donald Trump from office.
Catch up: Mike Pence’s DC speech
In his speech to Young America’s Foundation earlier, Mike Pence largely sidestepped any mention of his former boss. Instead, he mostly spoke about his service as Mr Trump’s vice president in the context of speaking about their partnership and avoided talking about their relationship.
Mr Trump and Mr Pence have had a fraught relationship ever since the former vice president rebuffed Mr Trump’s efforts to pressure him into overturning the 2020 presidential election results on January 6 2021 to deliver the election to him.
“We [have] all been through a lot over the last few years. A global pandemic, civil unrest, a divisive election, a tragic day in our nation’s capital and a democratic administration seemingly intent on weakening America, at home and abroad,” said Mr Pence, before seemingly going on to make a few pointed remarks about Mr Trump’s focus on his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Eric Garcia has more.
Pence sidesteps Trump in an address to young conservatives in Washington
“Now some people may choose to focus on the past. But elections are about the future”, the vice president said.
Trump enraged at claims his power is waning: "my Endorsements have been, by any standard, amazing”
Donald Trump has lately been incensed at the New York Times, in particular the Pulitzer Prizes it has previously won for its coverage of his personal and political entanglements. This morning, he’s opened up a new line of attack on the paper, blasting out an almost op-ed length statement defending himself against an article by right-wing columnist Ross Douthat claiming that his kingmaking power may be in decline.
The whole statement is too long to reproduce here, but here’s a representative excerpt:
Pence’s White House memoir on the way
Just as his speech at Young America’s Foundation wrapped up, Mike Pence’s official Twitter account fired off a plug for his new book, So Help Me God.
Published by Simon & Schuster, it is set to drop exactly a week after the midterm elections – well in time for what could be the kickoff of a competitive 2024 Republican primary.
Ex-Pence aide: Gaetz headed to prison for sex trafficking
A top aide to Vice President Mike Pence had a scathing response to Congressman Matt Gaetz after the latter suggested at a right-wing conference that Mr Pence would never be elected president.
Marc Short, Mike Pence’s chief of staff, appeared on CNN just hours after he apparently testified before a grand jury convened by the Justice Department as part of the agency’s investigation in to January 6, and fired back at the Florida congressman for a remark Mr Gaetz had made over the weekend.
“Well, I don’t know if Mike Pence will run for president in 2024, but I don’t think Matt Gaetz will have an impact on that,” Mr Short said. “I’d be surprised if he’s still voting.”
“I think it will be more likely that he’ll be in prison for child sex trafficking by 2024,” the aide continued. “And I’ll actually be surprised if Florida law enforcement still allows him to speak to teenage conferences like that.”
Mr Gaetz denies all the allegations against him, and insists that the investigation stings from an extortion attempt and/or smear campaign.
John Bowden has more.
Ex-Mike Pence aide says he thinks Matt Gaetz will go to prison
Gaetz attended pro-Trump Turning Point conference as he and Trump face different investigations
Pence takes coded hit at Trump...
One of the top lines in Mike Pence’s speech was one of the least specific: his insistence that elections are not about the past, but about the future.
The line comes as Donald Trump is still widely expected to announce a 2024 run, whether before or after the midterms this November. Many Republicans have reportedly lobbied him to wait until after then for fear he will contaminate their message with his fixation on the 2020 result.
Pence defends the Second Amendment, cites Indiana mall shooting
While laying out his so-called freedom agenda on Tuesday, Mike Pence turned his sights to gun control and defended every law abiding citizen’s right to “keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment”.
“Firearms in the hands of law abiding citizens makes our communities more safe, not less safe. We need to stand for the Second Amendment,” he said, after citing how the 22-year-old gunman accused of carrying out a mass shooting at an Indiana mall earlier this month and killing three people who was taken shot by an armed bystander.
Pence rejects critical race theory, labels it ‘state sanctioned racisim’
Former Vice President called for “defending religious liberty and freedom of speech” and condemned so-called cancel culture during his Tuesday speech in the nation’s capital.
“From the censorship, coercion of canceled culture. It means securing our border supporting law enforcement. It means finishing the wall and giving the men and women of law enforcement the support they deserve every single day,” said Mr Pence, before turning his sights on lambasting Critical Race Theory.
“Critical Race Theory is nothing more than state sanctioned racism and it should be rejected in every community in every school in the nation,” he said.
“We need to purge our schools of critical race theory and restore patriotic education in every classroom in America.”
