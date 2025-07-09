Rhode Island man faces charges after threatening to kill Trump, Bondi and Stephen Miller on Truth Social

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Rhode Island man has been arrested after he threatened to shoot and kill President Donald Trump and other top officials in a profanity-laced Truth Social post.

Federal authorities arrested Carl D. Montague, 37, on Wednesday after he posted a death threat against Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Truth Social, the social media platform Trump owns, a federal complaint states.

Trump Media and Technology, the social media platform’s parent company, notified the U.S. Secret Service of a threat on June 27.

Law enforcement traced Montague’s online information to an apartment in Providence. By June 30, agents discovered Montague “hiding in the bathtub” of another man’s apartment. The 37-year-old then “began confessing to making threats before agents were able to introduce themselves or explained why they were there.”

open image in gallery A Rhode Island man was arrested after threatening to kill President Donald Trump and other top officials in a Truth Social post ( AFP via Getty Images )

He told law enforcement that he was “smoking a lot of marijuana” when he posted the threat and claimed he deleted his Truth Social account after posting the message, according to the filing.

He was “upset with current politics and expressed his frustrations via Truth Social,” the complaint states. Montague mentioned that he didn’t have “a specific reason to direct his threat towards” Miller or Bondi, but had merely seen their names in other posts he was viewing at the time; he even said he couldn’t identify the attorney general.

open image in gallery The man who threatened to kill Trump, Bondi, and Miller said he couldn’t identify Bondi, according to a federal complaint ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Montague told agents he didn’t intend to shoot or inflict any violence against government officials, adding that he doesn’t own or have access to any weapons.

He “expressed remorse for his post,” the filing says.

Authorities charged with conveying threats against the President, interstate threats, and making threats to assault and kidnap, or murder of a United States official, judge, or law enforcement officer. After his initial appearance on Monday afternoon, Montague was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.

open image in gallery A man threatened to shoot and kill White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Bondi, and Trump but later 'expressed remorse' about the Truth Social post ( AFP via Getty Images )

Montague’s arrest comes two days after a Palm Beach woman approached the south gate of Mar-a-Lago just before 10 p.m. on Monday stating she had an “urgent message for the President of the United States,” an affidavit states.

The Palm Beach Police Department arrived at the residence after the Secret Service said it was investigating the woman, Caroline Shaw, as a "suspicious person,” the filing says.

Shaw told officers that she had firearms inside her vehicle, which she drove to Mar-a-Lago despite having a suspended license, the affidavit states.

open image in gallery Caroline Shaw was arrested after driving with a suspended license to Mar-a-Lago, where she said she had an 'urgent message' for Trump, according to police ( Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office )

Shaw was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and failing to register a vehicle. She has pleaded not guilty, records show.

The judge set her bond at $2,000 and handed down a no-contact order with Trump. Shaw is prohibited from Mar-a-Lago, its adjacent properties, and “any other Trump property,” the order states.

Before returning to the White House, Trump faced two assassination attempts, including one at Butler, Pennsylvania where he was struck in the ear by a bullet just minutes into a campaign rally.