Donald Trump deleted a Truth Social post about the “Powerfulnnz Border” after it was strewn with errors and typos.

Trump was responding to the Border Patrol Union, who said they were “honored” to join the former president at his visit to the Arizona-Mexico border last week.

“These are great patriots who work their hearts out to have a Strong and Powerfulnnz Border, only to be harassed by Border Czar Kamala Harris, who wants the,” he trailed off in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His post was deleted, but not before it was mocked on social media.

One person joked: “How do I like my covfefe? Strong and powerfulnnz.”

“Is Donald Trump stroking out? He just stopped mid-sentence,” another said.

The post was reminiscent of his infamous “covfefe” typo from 2017. He went viral after he posted on X: “despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The former president has attempted to brand Harris as a “communist” and on Wednesday mocked his aides for trying to get him to focus on policy and less on personal attacks.

While at the border last Thursay, Trump chose to attack the Democrats for picking Harris to replace Biden instead of staying focused on the vice president’s record with immigration.

Trump at the Arizona-Mexico border last week

His latest incoherent post comes amid reports Trump appears not to be “in command” of himself because he’s “jarred” by the rise of the Democratic presidential nominee.

Over the weekend, longtime Trump observer Maggie Haberman was played a clip of the former president calling into Fox News on Thursday after Harris’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention . During the interview, the Fox hosts had trouble cutting him off, and Trump appeared visibly frustrated when one anchor pointed out polls showing that Harris has momentum in the presidential race.

“He’s very reactive ... when he is not in command,” The New York Times journalist told CNN. “And we have seen this over the course of the last nine years that he’s been in politics or in the political arena. He is clearly jarred by her. He has been trying to get back into the national conversation for several weeks now ever since President Biden announced he wasn’t running for re-election.”