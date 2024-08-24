Trump leans in to ‘Comrade Kamala’ nickname at Arizona rally alongside RFK Jr: Live
RFK Jr joined Trump onstage in Glendale on Friday, where former president promised to release JFK records
Donald Trump is leaning into the use of his “Comrade Kamala” nickname as he campaigns for the presidency, attempting to bring back the Red Scare and apply it to his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump took the stage at an event in Phoenix on Friday, where he was joined by Robert F Kennedy Jr.
Trump said Kennedy, who had earlier endorsed him, “brought together people from across the political spectrum grounded in the values of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, a great man, and his uncle John F. Kennedy.”
The former president told the crowd that he’d appoint an independent commission to investigate presidential assassinations, a subject both men can relate to personally after a gunman injured Trump last month at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Kennedy praised Trump for what he said were commitments to tackle chronic illness, improve the quality of food, and end foreign wars.
The independent candidate suspended his presidential campaign on Friday and announced his support for Trump, as he slammed Democrats and baselessly claimed a vast media conspiracy to elect Harris.
Donald Trump’s campaign and associated political groups have spent $28 million at his businesses throughout his three presidential campaigns.
The biggest bill: a $1.9 million purchase by Trump’s campaign and associated committees at private aviation firm TAG Air.
RFK Jr’s VP pick says ‘we’d never sell out campaign’ — just hours before he endorsed Trump
Robert F Kennedy Jr’s running mate Nichole Shanahan said their campaign would never “sell out” just hours before RFK Jr endorsed Donald Trump.
“It’s not what we would ever choose to do nor are we defeated in this moment, but I have to say something. We are up against something that is unprecedented,” she said.
‘He’s never changed, he never will:’ Exonerated Central Park 5 warn against Trump after his death penalty crusade
When five Black and Latino teenagers were wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in New York City’s Central Park in 1989, Donald Trump bought out full-page ads in newspapers with a headline screaming to “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY.”
Thirty-five years later, one of those teens — now 50 years old and a city councilman representing Harlem — warned Americans about the danger of a second Trump term, as he backed the woman running against him.
What does Trump think about Republicans at the DNC? Michael Cohen: ‘I don’t care about his feelings’
Michael Cohen was among many former and current Republicans at the Democratic National Convention, appearing either virtually, on stage or in the crowd.
Asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta how he thinks his former boss feels about the anti-Trump GOP joining Democrats in Chicago, Cohen said, “I don’t really care what he’s thinking.”
“This isn’t about him,” said Cohen, who is currently asking the Supreme Court to get involved in his lawsuit against Trump over his retaliatory incarceration. Cohen also was a star witness against his former boss during his hush money trial, which Trump lost.
“It’s not my first Democratic convention that I have ever been at. This is a massive mistake that is regularly made by people,” Cohen said. “I have been a Democrat virtually my entire life.”
Cohen said he doesn’t care “about his feelings.”
“What I care about is seeing a big, gigantic blue wave come November and not just for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz but the entire down ballot,” he said.
Democrats to RFK Jr: ‘Good riddance’
In response to Robert F Kennedy Jr’s announcement that he is suspending his presidential bid, Democratic National Committee had two words: “good riddance.”
His announcement “should come as no surprise, his candidacy has never been anything other than a spoiler campaign for Trump,” according to the DNC.
“He was recruited into the race by MAGA Republicans like Steve Bannon, he was propped up by Trump’s largest donor, and he parroted MAGA attacks on Democrats.”
DNC senior advisor Mary Beth Cahill said that “the more voters learned about RFK Jr. the less they liked him.”
“Donald Trump isn’t earning an endorsement that’s going to help build support, he’s inheriting the baggage of a failed fringe candidate,” she added. “Good riddance.”
Trump on the Taylor Swift AI debacle: ‘I don’t know anything about that’
Days after Donald Trump reposted AI-generated images of Taylor Swift supporting his bid for president, the Republican nominee denied knowing “anything about them.”
Cats or kids? Women at the DNC react to JD Vance
ICYMI: Secret Service puts ‘multiple’ agents on leave over Trump assassination attempt investigation
The US Secret Service has reportedly placed multiple agents on leave, including the agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office, in the aftermath of an assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
The agency’s internal affairs division continues to investigate how a 20-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle was able to fire at the former president during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, grazing his ear and killing one attendee and injuring two others.
