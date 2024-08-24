Trump leans in to ‘Comrade Kamala’ nickname at Arizona rally alongside RFK Jr: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump celebrates RFK Jr’s endorsement

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump is leaning into the use of his “Comrade Kamala” nickname as he campaigns for the presidency, attempting to bring back the Red Scare and apply it to his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump took the stage at an event in Phoenix on Friday, where he was joined by Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Trump said Kennedy, who had earlier endorsed him, “brought together people from across the political spectrum grounded in the values of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, a great man, and his uncle John F. Kennedy.”

The former president told the crowd that he’d appoint an independent commission to investigate presidential assassinations, a subject both men can relate to personally after a gunman injured Trump last month at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Kennedy praised Trump for what he said were commitments to tackle chronic illness, improve the quality of food, and end foreign wars.

The independent candidate suspended his presidential campaign on Friday and announced his support for Trump, as he slammed Democrats and baselessly claimed a vast media conspiracy to elect Harris.