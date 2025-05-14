Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off the island of Crete in Greece and was felt as far away as Egypt in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles) near the island of Karpathos in the Mediterranean Sea, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said, prompting Greek authorities to issue a temporary tsunami warning.

The country’s Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection said on X: "A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred 48km SE of Kasos. Risk of possible Tsunami in your area. Move away from the coast immediately. Follow the instructions of Local Authorities."

Details from from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) shows where the Crete earthquake hit ( GFZ )

Greece is one of Europe's most earthquake-prone countries and an unprecedented level of seismic activity shook the popular tourist island of Santorini for weeks earlier this year.

No injuries or serious property damage has been reported following the earthquake, but authorities are urging people to remain vigiliant and are monitoring the situation.

A travel advisory for holidaymakers has also not been issued, meaning it should remain safe to travel to Greece and its islands. However, those intending to visit the East coast of Crete, Kasos or Karpathos may want to check for updates from Greek authorities on the situation.

Details from German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) shows that the epicentre of the earthquake was near the Greek islands of Kasos and Karpathos, in the Aegean Sea.

The island of Crete is known of one of Europe’s most common zones for earthquakes. In October 2021, a 6.3 magnitude quake shook the island only weeks after a deadly tremor had killed one person and injured dozens.

As Greece sits at the line between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, it is common for seismic activity to be felt there. Small rumbles can often be felt beneath the earth, but major quakes remain an ever-present concern that are hard to prepare for.

Wednesday’s earthquake comes after Greece was battered by storms last month, with Crete hit hardest. Significant disruption was caused on tourist islands, many of which continue to recover from 2023’s devastating wildfires.