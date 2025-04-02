Storms batter Greek tourist islands for second day, with Crete hardest hit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece continues to grapple with severe storms, with Crete bearing the brunt of the heavy rainfall on the second day on Tuesday.

The intense weather follows Monday's storms which caused significant disruption on the tourist islands of Paros and Mykonos, leaving authorities scrambling to clear debris and overturned vehicles in the aftermath of hailstorms and torrential downpours.

On Paros, the force of the storms swept cars out to sea and inundated homes and businesses with water and mud.

The extent of the damage has prompted local authorities to request emergency government assistance to repair roads and damaged infrastructure.

"Roads have been damaged and we need help with more machines so that we can clear the streets," Paros' mayor Costas Bizas told public broadcaster ERT.

"All this catastrophe happened in two hours."

open image in gallery The port of Naousa on Paros after the flooding ( AP )

Neighbouring Mykonos also faced the onslaught of hail and powerful winds.

The severe weather continued until the early hours of the morning, blanketing grasslands in Mykonos with white balls of ice and prompting civil protection authorities to order the closure of schools there and on other islands, including Syros, Symi, Kalymnos and Kos.

On Crete, rescue crews were deployed on Tuesday to assist seven people trapped in their vehicles by floodwaters.

Rockslides and road closures were reported across the island as the storm, having swept through the region overnight, moved southeast.

Data from the National Observatory of Athens revealed that the Cretan port of Chania experienced the highest rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday afternoon.

open image in gallery Workers clear mud with shovels at the port of Naousa ( INTIME NEWS )

Rhodes faced gale-force winds that toppled trees and damaged vehicles.

Schools were closed across multiple islands, and the storms halted or disrupted ferry services.

The severe weather primarily impacted islands in the Cyclades chain in the central Aegean, a popular vacation destination known for its beaches and whitewashed houses.

Greece has been ravaged by floods frequently in recent years, with scientists attributing the extreme weather to warming waters amid rising global temperatures.

The storms struck just weeks after a rare earthquake swarm forced thousands to flee Santorini and the nearby islands of Ios, Amorgos, and Anafi.