Donald Trump will today give a deposition in a defamation case brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who claims the former president raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

Mr Trump denies the allegation and has been trying for years to fight off the lawsuit, in which Ms Carroll claims he defamed her by accusing her of lying about the alleged incident. When a judge decided last week that Mr Trump could not avoid being deposed, he restated his claim on Truth Social, thus repeating the behaviour she is suing him for.

In another Truth Social post, Mr Trump took aim at Saturday Night Live after a sketch in this weekend’s edition depicted him on the toilet during the 6 January riot.

Meanwhile, a key source of the infamous Steele dossier on the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia has been cleared of lying to the FBI.

The acquittal of Igor Danchenko means the inquiry into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has failed to secure a single significant conviction, with a Fox News host suggesting the probe was “imploding”.