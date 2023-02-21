Trump calls for CNN to ‘go conservative’ in an attack on ‘RINO network’ Fox News

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has called for CNN to “go conservative” as he attacked Fox News for its coverage of Ron DeSantis.

The Florida governor appeared at an event in Staten Island, New York, increasing speculation that he could run against Mr Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Mr Trump, as well as Nikki Haley, have already publicly kicked off their 2024 campaigns, but Mr DeSantis has yet to confirm if he will run.

“So interesting to watch Fox News cover the small and unenthusiastic 139-person crowd in Staten Island for DeSantis, but stay as far away as possible from coverage of the thousands of people, many unable to get in, at the Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida,” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Mr Trump continued his attacks on Fox News for their seemingly positive coverage of Mr DeSantis.

“I call Fox News the RINO Network, and their DOWN BIG Ratings accurately reflect the name. If FAKE NEWS CNN was smart, which they’re not, they’d go Conservative & ‘All Trump, All the Time,’ like in 2016, and become a Ratings Juggernaut,” he wrote.

Mr Trump also took another shot at Mr DeSantis and said he deserves no credit for the situation in Florida.

“Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious,” Mr Trump wrote.

“Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!”