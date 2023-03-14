Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump railed against numerous pending investigations against him and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, while also defending North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on Monday.

Mr Trump posted his diatribes on Truth Social ahead of a planned speech in Iowa on Monday evening.

“These Four Radical Left investigations of your all time favorite President, ME, is just a continuation of the most disgusting Witch Hunt in the HISTORY of our Country,” he said.

Specifically, he was likely referring to the Manhattan District Attorney’s probe of his hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels; the probe by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into his conduct in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia; and the investigation by special counsel Jack Smith, whom the Justice Department appointed, into Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents that were taken from Mar-a-Lago after his presidency and his conduct on January 6.

“No different than the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, the UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE IMPEACHMENT SCAM, the SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the “NO COLLUSION” MUELLER REPORT, etc,” Mr Trump said. Whether it’s the MAR-a-LAGO RAID, the UNSELECT COMMITTEE HOAX, the PERFECT GEORGIA PHONE CALL, or the STORMY ‘HORSEFACE’ DANIALS EXTORTION PLOT, ALL SICK, FAKE NEWS!”

Mr Trump’s words come as his former attorney Michael Cohen testified before a grand jury for the Manhattan investigation.

The former president also defended the North Korean despot, repeating his previous remarks that Mr Kim is acting out in response to the United States and South Korea conducting training exercises together.

“He feels threatened,” Mr Trump said in a video.

Mr Trump said that during his presidency, he constantly pressured South Korea to contribute more for the drills.

“They were starting to pay very big,” he said. “But then the Biden administration didn't ask for anything.”

Mr Trump also criticised Mr DeSantis, whom he has called “Ron DeSanctis” and “Ron DeSanctimonious” at various times. Mr Trump endorsed Mr DeSantis in the 2018 Republican primary for governor in Florida but the two have since become estranged.

“People are fleeing from New York to Florida and other places because of high taxes and out of control crime. It's really bad. Not because of the governor,” he said. “Thank you, Mr President, for doing this. But it's not because of the governor of Florida was doing fantastically.”

Mr Trump said the trend of migration to Florida, which has no income tax, began under previous governors Rick Scott, now a US senator, and Charlie Crist, a Republican while in office who later switched parties to become a Democrat.

“Sunshine and ocean are very alluring,” he said. “It's not too hard to work with those factors. So just remember Florida was doing really well long before Ron DeSanctis got there.”

Mr DeSantis had traveled to Iowa last week as he prepares to likely announce a challenge to Mr Trump for the Republican nomination for president. Mr Trump will head to Davenport on Monday.