Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump mocked as pro-DeSantis banner flown over Mar-a-Lago before announcement

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expected to be main challenger to one-term president for nomination

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 16 November 2022 02:38
Comments

‘YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024’ reads banner mocking Trump

Donald Trump was mocked as a pro-Ron DeSantis banner reading “You lost again Donald!” was flown over Mar-a-Lago ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement.

The banner also carried a “#DESANTIS2024” hashtag and circled over the former president’s Florida home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida governor is seen as the main rival to Mr Trump, who has now officially launched his 2024 bid, for the Republican presidential nomination to take on Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has recently attacked Mr DeSantis, who romped to victory in his own election race last week, and has been hailed by media titan Rupert Murdoch as the future of the GOP, rather than Mr Trump.

The Democratic National Committee, the party’s governing body, also drove a billboard around Mar-a-Lago stating that Mr Trump had lost the 2020 election to Mr Biden by more than 7m votes.

Recommended

Following his re-election, Mr Trump called Mr DeSantis an “average” Republican and insisted that he owed all his political success to Mr Trump’s endorsement and support.

Meanwhile, Mr DeSantis, when asked about the criticism, said that Mr Trump should “look at the scoreboard” from the midterm elections, which he called “underwhelming” for the GOP.

“One of the things I’ve learned in this job is when you’re leading, when you’re getting things done, you take incoming fire, that’s just the nature of it,” said Mr DeSantis.

A string of Trump-endorsed candidates lost their races across the country last Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night,” added Mr DeSantis.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in