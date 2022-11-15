✕ Close Nancy Pelosi says Republicans’ reaction to attack on her husband was ‘disgraceful’

Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.

Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat.

And while the GOP is projected to take the House, it will do so with a very slim majority that could make things difficult for its leadership.

Speaking about elections from Indonesia where he is attending the G20 summit, Mr Biden said midterms results had “sent a very strong message around the world that the United States is ready to play” and wants to remain “fully engaged in the world”.

Almost 11 House races still remain to be called with most in western and southwestern states, including California and Arizona.

Many Republicans have criticised the party’s leadership in the past few days, with some blaming Donald Trump and others the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell.