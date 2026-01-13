Trump live updates: President to visit Detroit auto plant and give speech amid factory job slump
President will give remarks at the Detroit Economic Club in the afternoon
President Donald Trump will visit Detroit Tuesday afternoon to promote U.S. manufacturing, as factory jobs continue to decline and affordability becomes a focus of the administration.
Trump’s Michigan trip will include a tour of a Ford factory that makes F-150 pickup trucks, the bestselling domestic vehicle of 2025, before he is slated to give remarks at the Detroit Economic Club later in the afternoon.
It comes weeks after Labor Department data indicated the U.S. lost approximately 8,000 manufacturing jobs in December alone – the eighth straight month of losses since Trump announced sweeping global tariffs.
On top of the manufacturing job decline, the average cost of a new car increased last year and some experts expect the average price to top $50,000 this year.
Trump has recently focused his attention on affordability, hoping to take the messaging away from Democrats, by asserting his administration is lowering consumer prices and making the cost of living more accessible.
President Donald Trump is headed to Detroit, Michigan this Tuesday to tour a Ford manufacturing plant and give remarks at the Detroit Economic Club.
The Independent will be live-blogging today's events and speech.
