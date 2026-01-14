Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has the most unhinged eating habits of anyone in his administration, and it’s a mystery “how he’s alive”, according to his own Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior.

Just days after the launch of the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” dietary guidelines, which advises major cutbacks on consumption of processed foods, Kennedy suggested Trump’s resilience was due to having “the constitution of a deity”.

He made the comments about the 79 year-old president’s well-documented love of fast food, during a podcast with Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Asked who had the most “unhinged” eating habits, he replied: “The president.”

“The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food – which is McDonald’s and then candy and Diet Coke,” RFK Jr said. “He drinks the Diet Coke all the times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump works behind the counter during a campaign event in 2024 ( Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images )

He added: “He says the only time that he eats the junk food is when he’s on the road and he wants to eat food from big corporations because he trusts it and doesn’t want to get sick.

“When he’s at Mar-a-Lago or the White House he’s eating really good food.

“If you travel with him you just get the idea that he’s pumping himself with poison all day long and you don’t know how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met.”

In October last year, Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters explained that the president assembled his own McDonald’s super-burger while on the campaign trail in 2024, cobbling together an enormous custom-made sandwich using two other meals.

“He had a Filet-o-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them,” Gruters said at the time, adding: “How does a guy that is as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s probably on a consistent basis?”

open image in gallery Trump and RFK Jr with Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr eating McDonald’s during the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign ( Donald Trump Jr/x )

Trump’s fusion burger represents a departure from previous reports on his McDonald’s order.

In 2017, two of Trump’s former top aides said he would wolf down “two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted” in one sitting.

Launching the new U.S. dietary guidelines last week, RFK Jr said their introduction would reduce the cost of healthcare for Americans.

“Today, our government declares a war on added sugar,” he explained during a White House press briefing.

The new healthy eating plan takes aim at “highly processed” foods and refined carbohydrates, encouraging people to stay away from “packaged, prepared, ready-to-eat or other foods that are salty or sweet, such as chips, cookies and candy.”

“The new guidelines recognize that whole nutrient dense food is the most effective path to better health and lower healthcare costs,” Kennedy said.

Large consumption of such foods has been linked to chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, key issues RFK Jr and the “MAHA” followers hope to combat.