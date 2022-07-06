✕ Close Liz Cheney says she hasn’t decided whether or not to run for president

The Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory has issued subpoenas to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani, and several other attorneys who played roles in Mr Trump’s scheme.

Meanwhile, Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans on the 6 January select committee, has shared a compilation of threats and abuse phoned into his office by furious Trump supporters angry at his criticism of the former president.

Later on Tuesday, the committee announced its next live in-person public hearing would take place next week with a focus on Mr Trump’s role in assembling the mob that would go on to attack the US Capitol.

Also, a new trailer for a three-part documentary shot in the months before the 6 January riot shows Mr Trump and his children discussing their views on the 2020 election and features previously unseen footage from the Capitol attack itself.

Released by Politico today, the two-minute trailer is just a glimpse of the hours of raw footage subpoenaed by the committee investigating the worst attack on Congress since the early 19th century.