Jan 6 hearings - live: Committee announces next date as Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia probe
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Liz Cheney says she hasn’t decided whether or not to run for president
The Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory has issued subpoenas to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani, and several other attorneys who played roles in Mr Trump’s scheme.
Meanwhile, Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans on the 6 January select committee, has shared a compilation of threats and abuse phoned into his office by furious Trump supporters angry at his criticism of the former president.
Later on Tuesday, the committee announced its next live in-person public hearing would take place next week with a focus on Mr Trump’s role in assembling the mob that would go on to attack the US Capitol.
Also, a new trailer for a three-part documentary shot in the months before the 6 January riot shows Mr Trump and his children discussing their views on the 2020 election and features previously unseen footage from the Capitol attack itself.
Released by Politico today, the two-minute trailer is just a glimpse of the hours of raw footage subpoenaed by the committee investigating the worst attack on Congress since the early 19th century.
Patriot Front accused of assault after ‘sickening’ march through Boston
Members of the far-right extremist group Patriot Front have been charged with assault after an incident occurred while the group was masked and marching through Boston.
According to police, a Black man said he was assaulted by Patriot Front members during their march. The man was reportedly trying to film them on his cellphone.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Black leaders in Boston called Patriot Front members the ‘children of the KKK’
‘I’m not a crazy Republican. I’m a reasonable person’
Brian Dahle, the Republican Party’s longshot hope to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, knows that to win in his progressive home state he can’t allow Democrats to label him as an election-denying, abortion-hating, gun-loving, bombastic right-winger.
It’s why Dahle, an affable farmer and state senator from the sparsely populated northeast corner of the state, goes out of his way to make one thing clear: “I’m not a crazy Republican. I’m a reasonable person.”
Republican Brian Dahle faces an uphill battle to defeat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in November
New video shows Capitol rioters’ reaction to Trump video in real time
A new video of the scene inside the Capitol itself shows the minutes immediately following the White House’s release of a video in which Donald Trump instructed his supporters to leave the building.
Posted on Twitter by NBC News’s Ryan J. Reilly on Tuesday, it was apparently shot by Pam Hemphill, a participant in riot who was sentenced to 60 days in prison for her presence inside the Capitol as Trump supporters fought police and stormed the building.
Watch the video here:
Video was captured by now-sentenced rioter
ICYMI: More Jan 6 witnesses coming forward after explosive Cassidy Hutchinson testimony
A member of the January 6 committee has confirmed that new witnesses were continuing to come forward to speak to lawmakers following the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows, this past week.
Congressman Adam Kinzinger was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday if the committee was still seeing new people come forward to testify following her explosive testimony to the panel on Tuesday.
“Yes,” he responded, declining to name any sources or discuss the committee’s internal deliberations.
John Bowden has the story.
Committee will hold at least two more public hearings
Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Georgia probe of 2020 election
The Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory has issued subpoenas to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, and several other attorneys who played roles in Mr Trump’s scheme.
In addition to Mr Graham and Mr Giuliani, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 23-person special grand jury has also moved to compel attorneys John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesbro, and Jenna Ellis, as well lawyer and podcast host Jacki Pick Deason to give evidence in the probe of efforts by Mr Trump’s associates to pressure Georgia officials into taking illegal actions to reverse Mr Biden’s win after he became the first Democrat to carry the Peach State since then-Arkansas governor Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Mr Graham and Mr Giuliani both assisted Mr Trump’s push to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in the Peach State
Next Jan 6 hearing to focus on ‘efforts to assemble’ pro-Trump mob
A member of the January 6 committee revealed the subject of the committee’s next hearing on Sunday, telling CBS News that he and his colleagues will examine the effort by Donald Trump to lure thousands of his supporters to the US Capitol.
Representative Adam Schiff made the comments on Face the Nation, explaining that “[o]ur very next hearing will be focused on the efforts to assemble that mob” that attacked Congress while the Senate was meeting to certify the results of the 2020 election.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Committee may shed new light on far-right militia elements of riotous crowd
Joe Rogan claims he’s turned down Trump’s requests to appear on his show
Spotify podcast host Joe Rogan told the Lex Fridman Podcast that he has turned down multiple entreaties from former president Donald Trump to appear on his show.
“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form,” Mr Rogan said. “I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”
Abe Asher reports.
The podcast host said that he will never welcome the former president onto his show
Nikki Haley mocked for getting her numbers wrong in inflation attack on Biden
Ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has deleted a tweet that attacked Joe Biden for rising consumer prices using incomprehensible math that was embarrassingly wrong.
John Bowden reports on how the possible 2024 contender, who has a degree in accounting, tripped up.
Former governor is considered potential 2024 contender
Marjorie Taylor Greene baselessly claims Highland Park shooting was caused by antidepressants
Despite the lack of publicly available evidence indicating alleged Highland Park, Illinois mass shooter Robert Crimo III to be a drug user of any sort, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming the rooftop shooting rampage in which he is a person of interest could be blamed on illicit drug abuse or the side effects of commonly-used antidepressants.
Ms Greene, a first-term congresswoman who is known for promoting outlandish conspiracy theories, took to Twitter late on Monday to suggest anyone not buying into her claims was part of a coverup on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
No evidence has emerged to suggest alleged shooter Robert Crimo III was mentally ill or an abuser of drugs
Hours after parade shooting, Trump-backed Illinois candidate says ‘let’s move on’
Hours after a mass shooting at a 4 July parade in Illinois left six people dead and dozens of others injured, state senator Darren Bailey asked Americans to move on and celebrate.
The Republican lawmaker said in a statement: “Let’s move on and celebrate the independence of this nation,” reported The Daily Beast.
“We have got to get corruption and evil out of our government.”
Mr Bailey is being backed by former president Donald Trump in the race for Illinois governor.
Read more:
Republican senator Darren Bailey is being backed by ex-president Donald Trump
