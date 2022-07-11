Jan 6 hearings – live: Bannon to testify, as Trump says ‘I’m not a horrific person’ in documentary
Zoe Lofgren: Pat Cipollone Jan 6 committee testimony did not contradict previous witnesses
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.
Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday.
Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.
The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will be the final primetime conclusion hearing that lawmakers have promised will wrap up the hearings.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has lashed out at Twitter and Facebook executives in an interview for the new documentary Unprecedented.
Mr Trump was banned from the social media sites in the days after the US Capitol riot in January 2021 for inciting the deadly assault.
He told filmmaker Alex Holder it was “a shame” he had been kicked off the platforms when leaders from authoritarian states were still allowed to access them.
“They allow other people to be on who are horrific people. I’m not a horrific person,” he said.
Trump refuses to say the word ‘vaccine’
Donald Trump refused to use the word vaccine when talking about Covid-19 at a rally for Republican candidates in Alaska on Saturday evening.
“We did so much in terms of therapeutics and a word that I’m not allowed to mention, but I’m still proud of that word,” he told supporters in Anchorage.
“We did that in nine months and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years, nobody else could have done it but I’m not mentioning it in front of my people.”
Eric Garcia has more details.
Trump refuses to say the word ‘vaccine’ during Alaska rally
Former president is campaigning for Republicans in Alaska ahead of its primary
Trump’s niece says he is ‘terrified’ by the Jan 6 committee
Mary Trump has claimed her uncle is probably “terrified” by developments in the congressional committee investigating the events of January 6, when the then-president urged an armed mob of supporters to disrupt the formal confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory, telling them to “fight like hell”.
Ms Trump, a psychologist who has been an outspoken critic of the former president, was asked on MSNBC what she thought her former relative was feeling, as Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, became the latest top figure to be interviewed by the panel.
“To say that Donald is terrified is accurate, it is also an understatement,” replied Ms Trump.
“I think this might be the first time in his entire life that even he can’t deny the walls that are closing in. The amount of evidence that we see coming out of these committee hearings is overwhelming.”
Oliver O’Connell has the full story.
Mary Trump says her uncle Donald can feel ‘the walls closing in’ with Jan 6 evidence
Ms Trump notes witnesses are ‘increasingly important in terms of access and their position in his administration’
Oath Keepers leader offers to testify before Jan 6 committee
The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia wants to testify before the January 6 committee as long as he’s allowed to do so live and in person.
Stewart Rhodes, who is in jail awaiting trial on seditious conspiracy charges for his role in the attack on the US Capitol, wants to “confront” the panel, his attorney James Bright told Politico.
Meanwhile, on Friday the Justice Department released new details of the extensive planning it alleges Mr Rhodes and eight other members of the Oath Keepers carried out in the lead-up to the January 6 riot.
Bevan Hurley has the latest.
Oath Keepers ringleader offers to testify before Jan 6 committee
Stewart Rhodes has said he will only testify in person and live
Sarah Palin invokes gun imagery as she appears at Trump rally
Sarah Palin invoked gun imagery as she urged Republicans to keep fighting during a rally in Anchorage on Saturday night – weeks after a series of mass shootings that have left dozens of people dead.
“My dad, he was all about, no, you stiffen your spine,” the former Alaska governor told a cheering crowd at the GOP rally.
“My dad’s words exactly were: ‘Don’t retreat, reload’.”
Sarah Palin invokes gun imagery at Trump rally: ‘Don’t retreat, reload’
A series of mass shootings in recent weeks has prompted a rare bipartisan gun control bill
Pat Cipollone ‘did not contradict’ testimony of previous Jan 6 witnesses
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone “did not contradict” the testimony of previous witnesses as he appeared before the January 6 committee on Friday.
The grueling day-long private session produced new information to be divulged in future public hearings, according to one of the lawmakers present.
“He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses,” California Democrat Zoe Lofgren told Wolf Blitzer on CNN.
Read more:
Cipollone ‘did not contradict’ testimony of previous Jan 6 witnesses
Crucial testimony comes ahead of two more public hearings this week
Kellyanne Conway says Kushner trying to ‘wash his hands’ of 2020 election defeat
Former president Donald Trump’s senior counselor Kellyanne Conway has blasted his son-in-la Jared Kushner, accusing him of trying to absolve himself of any responsibility for Mr Trump’s 2020 election loss.
Ms Conway made the remarks to The Washington Times as the woman who managed Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign promotes her new memoir Here’s the Deal. Ms Conway reportedly had a rocky relationship with the man married to Mr Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka. Both Ms Trump and Mr Kushner held positions in the Trump administration alongside Ms Conway.
Eric Garcia reports.
Kellyanne Conway accuses Jared Kushner of trying to ‘wash his hands’ of 2020 loss
‘It’s become incredibly convenient for Jared to not be given responsibility for that 2020 debacle of a campaign’
Could a crowded GOP field help Trump’s 2024 campaign?
As he considers another White House run, polls show former President Donald Trump is the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way.
Competing at one point against a dozen rivals for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, Trump won only about a third of the vote in key early states. He even lost the Iowa caucuses, which kick off the nomination process.
But he was able to prevail nonetheless because those in the party who opposed his brand of divisive politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival to confront him. And with Trump mulling another White House bid as soon as this summer, the same dynamic could repeat.
How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign
In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump cruised to the Republican presidential nomination, despite losing the Iowa caucuses and winning only about a third of the vote in key early states, thanks to the crowded, dozen-candidate field
Probably not how most people remember it...
Donald Trump has claimed that “everybody was happy” under his presidency before the coronavirus pandemic arrived.
Speaking at a campaign event in Las Vegas on Friday night, the former president said the Biden administration had allowed a “deadly wave of lawlessness ... to sweep the land” while painting a far rosier picture of his own term in office.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump claims US was unified under his presidency before Covid: ‘Everybody was happy’
Former president calls his sole term in office ‘the greatest period... in our country’s history’
Four days in January - a timeline
FIt would have been something never quite before seen in America — a defeated president, Donald Trump, standing at the Capitol on 6 January 2021, with a mob of supporters, some armed, contesting the election outcome.
Trump intended to go there that day. His allies had been planning for the moment, envisioning the president delivering a speech outside the building or even entering the House chamber amid objections to Congress certifying the 2020 election results for Democrat Joe Biden.
“He’s going to look powerful,” mused Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to a young White House aide four days earlier.
Here is what’s known about then-President Trump’s plans to join the mob at the Capitol based on what has been uncovered in the House select committee hearings:
4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote
It would have been something never quite seen in America
Trump mangles Supreme Court Justice’s name during GOP rally
Donald Trump mangled Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s name, disrespectfully calling her “Kechangie Brown Jackson” on stage at a GOP rally in Anchorage, Alaska.
The former president, who has a history of purposely mispronouncing Black women’s names, hit out at the newly-appointed justice in front of a crowd of supporters on Saturday night.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Trump mangles Supreme Court Ketanji Brown Jackson’s name at GOP rally
Former president has a history of purposely mispronouncing Black women’s names as he repeatedly mocked Kamala Harris’ name during the 2020 White House race
