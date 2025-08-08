Trump’s DOJ subpoenas NY AG’s office for files on Trump’s civil prosecution and case against NRA
Trump’s Justice Department has subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James as it investigates whether she violated the president’s civil rights
New York Attorney General Letitia James has been subpoenaed by the US Justice Department, as part of an investigation into whether she violated the civil rights of Donald Trump. The development, confirmed by individuals familiar with the matter on Friday, marks a significant escalation.
It underscores the Trump administration's intensifying efforts to scrutinise perceived adversaries, including figures like Ms James, who had investigated Mr Trump prior to his election victory.
This action unfolds as the Justice Department advances its own inquiry into the Trump-Russia probe, an investigation that overshadowed much of Mr Trump's initial term in office. It also coincides with a widespread purge within law enforcement agencies of officials who had been involved in examining the activities of Mr Trump and his allies.